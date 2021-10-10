It seems like 4-5 times a year, a story from our Waterline magazine tops this list with the most-read story for the week on our website.
And the magazine — which focuses on boating, fishing and all things outdoors — has done it again.
The #1 story this week, with literally tens of thousands of pageviews, has the very simple headline that says: What happens when you buy a gun?
I can see why this story got shared first locally, then across the country via social media. This story literally walks you through what happens when you walk into a gun store to buy a gun.
It talks about what you need to have and what sort of information the government wants to know. This story also talks about what document you will be given.
So if you’ve ever wondered just what happens when somebody buys a gun, this story is for you: bit.ly/2YvyqTe
OK, I'm going to sound like a salesman here, so forgive me. But if you want the Waterline magazine included in your home delivery subscription, just call 941-206-1300 during the week.
Let’s move on with the rest of the Top 5:
2 One dead, 2 injured in North Port shooting
This is one of these stories that we didn’t learn about right away but people who lived near the incident started asking questions immediately.
I know this because my 16-year-old son started getting texts about it late at night.
So here is what happened. Shortly after midnight one day last week, North Port Police responded to a family disturbance in the 2800 block of Sarletto Street, where there were reports of gunfire.
One man was found dead, apparently from suicide, according to police. And two other family members were found and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This apparently happened somewhat in a public way, so people heard it or saw the aftermath. Once we got the story online, the story was read thousands of times pretty quickly.
To read this story yourself, visit: bit.ly/3lrAncp
3 Gabby Petito Coverage
I bet you were wondering about our coverage of the Gabby Petito case, including the search for her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Well, we have written more than 100 stories (maybe 150 stories — I’ve lost count), and a big chunk of our 100 most-read stories from last week are from our coverage of this case.
So, technically, if I added them up, our coverage is easily #1 on this list. But this is the first time in three weeks that a single coverage story didn’t finish at #1 or at #2.
The single most-read story on this incident in the past week has the headline “North Port redacts records on Petito, Laundrie family.”
If you would like to read that particular story, visit: bit.ly/3DtqIZc
4 Punta Gorda one of nation’s fastest growing housing markets
This is the second time this story has made the Top Five. Our readers care very much when we write about housing or commercial growth in this area, and this story touched on housing prices in the area.
According to 24/7 Wall St., an investment analysis website, the one-year change in the median home sale price in the Punta Gorda area was up 30.8%, ranking the area 11th in the country in that category.
To see all the stats, visit: bit.ly/3loVH2f
5 Missing teen goes missing again
This story also makes the Top Five for the second time. I don’t know if people are thinking this is a story about Gabby Petito or if people are sharing this story because the situation is odd.
Basically, a few weeks ago, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for Skyla Cekuta-Bolyard, 17.
“Skyla was recovered once on August 20, 2021 and moments after returning home to her residence on Dorchester Street and having a deputy confirm her presence, she left again,” wrote CCSO Public Information Officer Claudette Smith in the news release.
I’m not sure if she’s still missing or if she has been found. To read where deputies think she might have gone, visit: bit.ly/3uVDX1s
