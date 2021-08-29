I’m gonna be selfish and say our most-read story was one that made me feel that I, personally, had won something.
We have been publishing stories for decades about large developments being built on giant tracts of land. That has become a way of life here.
Well, there was a 93-acre parcel of land off River Road in Englewood that was scheduled for 310 homes. It was going to be called Beachwalk Preserve.
Then along comes local YouTube celebrity Danny Duncan, who outbid the developer and bought the property. And what’s Duncan going to do with the property?
He’s going to build one home.
Yup, just one.
That’s a win. That’s a win for the community and for wildlife in the area.
I, personally, am not somebody who goes all ga-ga for celebrities, but if I ever meet this man, I am going to shake his hand.
I kind of feel like I won something. You, too, can get that feeling by reading the story at: bit.ly/38izL1m
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 Englewood eateries temporarily close due to COVID
I do not envy the owners of local restaurants. They constantly are in a no-win situation.
If they enforce mask wearing, customers get mad. If they don’t enforce mask wearing, customers get mad.
The latest news out of Englewood regarding eateries and COVID-19 is that some restaurants had to shut down temporarily because of lack of staff.
When we talk about front-line workers, we tend to put doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers in that category. But I’m betting nobody gets exposed to more potential coronavirus than the good people who work in restaurants and have to talk to hundreds of people every day, face to face.
And because of that, restaurant employees can contract the virus. And they do.
To read the story we wrote about Englewood, visit: bit.ly/3mFWf4F
3 Red tide still haunting Gulf beaches
I’m tired of writing about COVID-19 and I’m tired of writing about red tide. I wish these both would go away.
Making the Top Five yet again is another story on red tide affecting our area. Unless you’re visiting this area for the very first time, you already know about red tide — how it smells, how it kills fish and manatees and how it affects humans.
It’s just awful.
Rather than giving you the link to the really old story, here is the link to one of our latest red tide stories on who is responsible for cleaning up the beach, especially if it’s on private land: bit.ly/2WyvnZR
4 Washington developer to build condos in Punta Gorda
Well, surprise, surprise. A new development is being planned for this area.
(Yes, that was sarcasm.)
Washington company Harbor Custom Development announced it had closed on 40-plus acres of property on Charlotte Harbor for $4.7 million.
The company plans to build 189 condominium units on the vacant property, located at 115 N. Marion Court.
It’s a sizable lot on Charlotte Harbor. I’m actually kind of surprised it wasn’t purchased a whole lot earlier. To get details on this planned development, visit: bit.ly/3sSnZ7k
5 A new Harpoon Harry’s would need a zone change
We do love our local restaurants. But if you’ve been reading this column for even a few months, you already know that.
When the owners of Harpoon Harry’s talked about opening a new restaurant, thousands of you read the story, then shared it with others.
The new restaurant would have the same Fishermen’s Village style to it and would be on 16.4 acres along the west side of Bayshore Road.
But they can’t just start building. They have to get a zoning change and other approvals from Charlotte County.
If you’d like to know the future of the existing Harpoon Harry’s and would like to see the site plan of the location for the new restaurant, visit: bit.ly/3yqrF1t
