OK, color me surprised.
When I began compiling the stats for the most-read stories over the past week, I had to check the numbers twice because I could not believe which story had come in at #1.
Apparently, many, many of you love Save A Lot.
Like, really love^p Save A Lot.
We ran a story on the Save A Lot in Port Charlotte closing and thousands of you not only read the story but also shared it.
I’ve learned that our readers love stories about restaurants but seeing the Save A Lot story at #1 was certainly different.
OK, here are your top five stories from all Sun Newspapers over the past week:
1 Port Charlotte Save A Lot set to close
I don’t know what much more I can say about this surprise #1 story. I do wonder why Save A Lot in Port Charlotte is closing when so many people obviously are passionate about it.
Even when we posted a link on Facebook to our story, tons of people left comments.
If you, too, want to be one of the many thousands of people who have read this short story, visit: bit.ly/35zMSr4
2 3 charged in DeSoto homeless man’s death
Now to move onto a serious subject. This story about the homeless man in Arcadia who died after being beaten while he was sleeping will likely end up being one of the most-read stories of 2020.
This man, even though he was homeless, was well-known in the community. His name is Juan Sebastian, and he walked around with his little red dog, named Cheeto.
One time, somebody got too close to Juan in a way Cheeto didn’t like, and the dog nipped at somebody. That’s when Cheeto got put into doggie jail until he could be monitored and get all his shots.
Juan didn’t have the hundreds of dollars to get this done, but then the community rallied around him and paid for everything.
Then, in early December of last year, Juan was beaten in his sleep, allegedly while two men held him down and another suspect hit Juan repeatedly.
Three weeks later, Juan was in hospice. Juan’s dog was allowed in and allowed to get on the bed. Juan died a few minutes later.
To read the story about who was arrested and charged, visit: bit.ly/2tzfTpM
3 North Port man arrested for DUI manslaughter in New Year’s Eve crash
Unlike the story at #1, I did expect this story to be in the top five.
This is the story about the Uber passenger who was minding his own business as the passenger in a 2018 Toyota Camry. That man was killed when the car was hit by a 2008 Ford F-250.
There was a reason for this crash, police said. North Port resident Mark Barcia, 41, was suspected to have been driving his truck under the influence, according to police department spokesperson Josh Taylor.
To learn more abut the accident and who else was involved, read the story at: bit.ly/2T0GoPt
4 Why is it called that? Some local street names and places have odd history
If you can read only one story right now, I would encourage you to read this one — because it is so interesting. It’s one of those stories that once you finish reading it, you want to impress others with what you have learned.
This story focuses on how streets and roads in the area got their names. You would think the process is simple. It is not.
Just listen to the late great historian Lindsey Williams speak about the problem developers of North Port and Port Charlotte ran into with street names:
“Developers soon run out of relatives and friends to honor with a street name. Flowers, trees, fruits, exotic plants, states, cities, seas, birds, animals — and foreign variations thereof — were soon exhausted. Numbered streets are efficient but lack sales appeal.”
And remember, they couldn’t pick a name that already was in use in the county. So they started asking the public to submit names.
And here is a fun fact: There is one major road that is named after a newspaper. Know which one?
To get that answer and see why the newspaper was honored, read this way-cool story at: bit.ly/2N5JBtn
5 DeSoto jail clerk accused of taking money from inmates’ families
For those of you who are unfamiliar with how a jail or prison works, there are what are called “commissaries” inside. These are places where inmates can buy snacks, personal products and more.
Think of them as very tiny, very limited convenience stores inside the jail or prison. Family members of those incarcerated can donate money to the commissary for their loved one or friend to use.
Well, at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office jail, a visitation clerk there is accused of stealing commissary funds intended for inmates.
Patricia Torres, 61, of the 2000 block of S.E. Joshua Estates Street in Arcadia, was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of felony grand theft. Her employment was immediately terminated, and she was booked into the jail where she formerly worked on $3,000 bond.
She had been working there for 17 years.
To get the details of how authorities realized she was allegedly doing this, read the story at: bit.ly/2urZF26
