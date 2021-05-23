STAFF REPORT
The Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood nurtures and showcases the talents of artists from all across the world who represent all forms of storytelling: visual arts, poetry, playwriting, music/lyrics, book writing, screenwriting, theater, photography and choreography.
Andy Sandberg, the retreats’s Artistic Director and CEO, elaborated on the significance of storytelling in people’s lives and the opportunities available at the Hermitage for them to cultivate their creativity.
What is the value of storytelling in our lives?
Storytelling is at the heart of all art forms, and the arts enrich our lives far more than most even realize. I come from a background in theater — primarily new works — and the question that drives every line of dialogue, every action, and every element of design is: “How does this serve the story?” Nearly all of the greatest works of art have some kind of story to tell — or, at the very least, a story to be found.
How does the Hermitage help people make storytelling connections?
Each one of our Hermitage artist programs is a unique look into the creative process. Artists across all disciplines — theater, music, visual art, literature, and more — offer insights into their work, ideas, and development process through these vibrant and enriching programs. As artists share a “sneak peek” into their process, they are telling the story of how their work is made and the origins of their ideas. Moreover, so many of these stories are inspired by the Hermitage environment and atmosphere. Every week, Hermitage Fellows (composers, playwrights, novelists, poets, painters, photographers, and more) share work with live and virtual audiences in the hundreds. These artists and thinkers from around the world tell stories of how this original work is inspired by the vibrant cultural oasis, with its rich ecosystem, the magical “Old Florida” charm, and conversations with other leading artists in residence at the Hermitage who are here working across different mediums. The next time you see or hear a great story on Broadway or television, a brilliant exhibit in a museum, or a haunting opera, consider that the earliest characters, ideas, and story might be in development at the Hermitage — years before the words and notes are all finished and the paint is all dry. At the Hermitage, we champion artists and their expression of freedom in their storytelling, encouraging bold and impactful new idea.
Are there events, programs or opportunities at the Hermitage that allow people to explore storytelling and express it in creative ways?
Yes! Every single one of our Hermitage programs — mostly free to the community with a $5 registration charge — offer a unique and inspiring look into the creative process. Unlike traditional performances that are presenting a finished work, these Hermitage offerings are designed to be shared experiences between artists and audiences — exploring bold stories, questions, and ideas. We also offer a number of interactive writing and creative workshops. So many of our artists — particularly the writers and musicians — are also educators at leading institutions throughout the world. As a result, these programs are educational and exploratory by nature. We hear so often from our audiences some version of: “I came here not knowing what to expect tonight, but knowing to expect something magical. I walked away with a story, an image, or an idea that I will never forget.”
To learn more about the Hermitage or to register for an upcoming program, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org
