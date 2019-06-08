VNstovefire060819a

PROVIDED PHOTO

No injuries were reported after a Tuesday evening fire in an apartment kitchen on Harbor Drive. The Salvation Army is assisting the family in finding new accommodations.

A mother a child were forced out of their housing unit after a stove top fire.

According to a Venice Fire Department press release:

Venice and Sarasota County Fire Departments responded to 221 Harbor Drive for a structure fire just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light gray smoke coming from Unit 2 of the residence, according to Battalion Chief Stephen Worobel, with the Venice Fire Department.

Crews entered the structure and found a fire sprinkler spraying water onto a stove fire.

They extinguished the fire and shut off the water to the unit. The Salvation Army was contacted to assist a mother and child with relocation efforts.

No injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments