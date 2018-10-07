Dr. Johnson stopped by the office carrying a large tan carpet bag. He placed the bag on the floor as pleasantries were exchanged, reached in and removed a gnarled reddish-
brown root sporting a couple of green leaves. It looked like something a witch or wizard might throw in a bubbling cauldron, and I said as much.
“Well, it does have magical powers, in a sense,” he said, then raised the thing to eye level.
“This,” he pronounced, “is a Mexican wild yam. It contains a chemical called diosgenin, which is used for estrogen replacement therapy, diverticulosis, gallbladder pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.
“It is one of many strange sources of human medicine,” he added.
I realized this was going to be another session where I felt like one of the kids on “Watch Mister Wizard,” but I was hooked.
“I know penicillin came from a piece of moldy bread,” I meekly volunteered.
“I heard,” he replied, raising his eyebrows in condescending sarcasm. “Penicillin is probably the best-known medication made from a mold, but there are many other examples, including lovastatin, which is used to lower bad cholesterol, and cyclosporine, which suppresses the activity of the immune system and is administered after an organ transplant to help prevent rejection.”
“Didn’t you once mention a medication derived from bacteria found on Easter Island,” I offered.
“You’re right,” he replied, then couldn’t help adding, “but don’t go getting a big head.”
Dr. Johnson explained that the drug in question, rapamycin, acts as an immune system suppressor and is used to coat coronary stents and prevent organ transplant rejection.
Back to the bag he went, removing a small branch from some sort of evergreen tree.
“Ever heard of Taxol?” he asked, and when I meekly nodded, he went on: “It’s the most the most well-known natural-source cancer drug in the United States and is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, which includes the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system?
Then, holding he twig aloft as if presenting the final piece of damming evidence to the judge and jury, he proclaimed, “It comes from this! The bark of the Pacific yew.”
“Case dismissed,” I almost shouted, but listened instead as the doctor explained that the chemotherapy medication is used to treat ovarian cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer and more.
Next from the bag came a thin stalk of bamboo with several stems shooting out and sporting green leaves and little yellow flowers.
“This is curare,” he announced, “or I should say, this is where curare comes from, one of a number of South American plants whose bark and stems produce a poison plant extract that paralyzes the motor nerves. It was traditionally used by some indigenous peoples to poison their arrows and blowpipe darts.”
Physicians use drugs derived from or inspired by curare-like drugs to relax muscles when correcting dislocations or setting bone fractures, noted Dr. Johnson. These drugs also help control muscle spasms during convulsions associated with tetanus, epilepsy, drug overdose and following black widow spider bites. In addition, they are used during tracheal intubation and help make examinations of the larynx, bronchial tubes, and esophagus easier.
“At any given time, the FDA and the drug companies are studying thousands of folk and natural remedies for pharmacological properties,” said the doctor, reaching into his bag and lifting out wooden box by a handle on top.
The box was about a foot long and four inches high, with several quarter-sized holes drilled along the top edges. He set the box on the floor and removed a pair of heavy leather gloves from his bags.
“What now?” I wondered aloud.
“Wait and see,” Dr. Johnson replied.
Comments and suggestions are always welcome. Call Dan Mearns at 941-893-9692 or email danmearns@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.