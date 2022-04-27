Audiences looking for memories, laughter, ‘60s Broadway tunes and ‘70s disco hits are invited to experience A Tribute to Barbra starring Sharon Owens in the Jervey Theatre on Sunday and Monday, May 1-2. New to the Venice Theatre lineup and adding more variety to an already packed concert season, Owens is sure to delight patrons interested in great vocals and humorous storytelling. Tickets are $38 and are available by calling 941-488-1115 or visiting VeniceTheatre.org.
Voted “The Best Barbra Streisand and Best Tribute Artist” by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Owens won a national competition in 2005 on Fox TV called “Performing As…” She also reached the finals of the ABC hit show “The Next Best Thing” in 2007. She has performed for Access Hollywood, Extra, been seen in People magazine and TV Guide as one of the best “impersonators” in the world. In 2010, Sharon spent a six-week engagement on the West End London, selling out 32 shows to a very pleased and impressed critical London theater audience. She also tours Australia, Canada, Holland, Belgium and Asia, as well as the Pacific Northwest in the United States.
Tickets to A Tribute to Barbra starring Sharon Owens and all Venice Theatre events through June 2022 as well as subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are available at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. The box office is not open for walk-up business. The building opens one hour before performances.
Venice Theatre’s mask policy is kept up to date on the theatre’s website, VeniceTheatre.org. At the time of this release, mask wearing is highly recommended but not required. The theatre continually reviews its protocols and adapts procedures accordingly to reflect current recommendations and laws. Protocols are always subject to change based on current circumstances.
