Sarasota County Schools announced that many students from various traditional public schools within the district were recently honored in the 2019 Florida Studio Theatre Young Playwrights Festival. Some 38 playwrights were selected for the prestigious awards from the traditional public schools in Sarasota County.
Venice-area winners
- Garden Elementary School: Martin Serrano (second grade) — “Ice Ice Birthday”; Anezka Vodrazkova (third grade) — “Myrtle the Turtle in Dangerous Waters”; Viviana Serrano (fifth grade) — “A Matter of the Heart.”
- Pine View School: Gianna Fotch (third grade) — “The Loss I Had”; Matrick Thorpe (sixth grade) — “The Refrigerator Zone” and “The Lonesome Tale of Phineas Fog.”
- Venice Middle School: Kaitlyn Cisneros-Lobo and Leah Fisher (seventh grade) — “Detention Caused It.”
Venice-area honorable mentions
- Island Village Montessori School: Ruby Cross (third grade) — “Why Chores!?!”
- Pine View School: Jacob Maggard (fifth grade) “Kitchen Wars.”
- Venice Middle School: Kelly Gaskell (seventh grade) – “Life on Pluto.” Penny Stull (seventh grade) – “Roses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.