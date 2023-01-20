Workers install a roof at a new single-family home in 2021 at the Playmore subdivision of Wellen Park in North Port. Construction in the subdivision continues to help drive growth numbers for North Port.
NORTH PORT — North Port is again ranked at the top of the list for growth in the United States, according to study released this week.
The city finished as the second-fastest growing city in the country. It came in just behind the nearby Fort Myers-Cape Coral area, just south of the Charlotte County line in Lee County.
The study used census population data with consideration for new residential buildings, GDP and employment rates, according to Victoria Araj, a section editor for Rocket Mortgage, which published the study.
“We began by selecting the 200 fastest-growing cities based on census population data alone, then considered these additional population and economic metrics,” Araj wrote in presenting the study’s results.
The data in the study was compiled before Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Araj noted.
Florida is the fastest-growing state with four cities in the top five, and six in the top 10, according to the study.
Warm-weather states also drew the most people, with all of Top 10 cities being in Florida, California and Texas. Other popular moving destinations include Alabama, Utah and North Carolina, which were all represented in the Top 15.
The study notes that North Port’s population growth of 5.5% over last year — 80,021 people — was third in the country. It has the 10th highest employment increase at 7.7%.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.