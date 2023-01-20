Wellen Park construction

Workers install a roof at a new single-family home in 2021 at the Playmore subdivision of Wellen Park in North Port. Construction in the subdivision continues to help drive growth numbers for North Port.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

NORTH PORT — North Port is again ranked at the top of the list for growth in the United States, according to study released this week.

The city finished as the second-fastest growing city in the country. It came in just behind the nearby Fort Myers-Cape Coral area, just south of the Charlotte County line in Lee County.


