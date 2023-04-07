SARASOTA — Several years ago, after a public outcry, Sarasota County commissioners held the requisite public hearings and enacted a puppy mill ordinance banning the sale of commercially bred pets, much to the consternation of a couple of local pet shops.
But had a measure that’s now making its way through the Florida Legislature been in effect then, those businesses could have immediately sued the county, stopped enforcement and possibly collected damages as well.
Dubbed the “preemption to end all government preemptions,” the measure, which has already passed the Florida Senate, further dilutes the home rule power of local governments by enabling businesses to challenge what they view as arbitrary or unreasonable ordinances that affect their bottom line.
And while a court determines the validity of the ordinance through a fast-tracked process, enforcement is delayed until a decision is rendered. And even if a favorable decision is rendered in government’s favor, enforcement is still delayed another 45 days.
Another provision requires the inclusion of an economic impact statement that details the effect on profits, the number of businesses impacted, and the cost of enforcement.
“We are monitoring legislative action on House Bill 1515 and its Senate counterpart, SB 170,” Rob Lewis, the county’s director of governmental relations, wrote in an email. “The county already prepares and publishes ‘business impact estimates’ before adopting new or changes to existing ordinances. Sarasota County will continue to watch this legislation and review any impacts.”
Even though the county is already doing in part what the legislation is calling for, that wouldn’t render it immune from a lawsuit by an aggrieve business.
While the Florida Association of Counties and Florida League of Cities backed the measure, other groups such as Progress Florida and the Sierra Club of Florida have expressed dismay.
They argue that it places “the financial burden on taxpayers to defend against for-profit corporations for passing local laws that serve the unique needs of their communities,” according to media reports.
Still, Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, the measure’s sponsor, made a contrary argument.
“The reality is when there is an ordinance that is egregious, arbitrary, unreasonable (or) already prevented by the state, (the governments) should lose,” Trumbull said. “But our sincere hope and most sincere desire is that it never ends up in court.”
