Sullivan Street craft festival
The third annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free. Meet and visit with some crafters from jewelry, photography, plants, candles and more.
PCHS Band car wash planned
The “Pride” of Port Charlotte Marching Band will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Peachland office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Band members are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda, will host its annual community day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 to thank the surrounding communities for continued support. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Ventura Lakes business fair
Ventura Lakes home community will host a business fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 27110 Jones Loop Road. Participating businesses will be on hand to offer services, professional information and advice. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-916-9729.
American Made to perform
The American Made Band will be performing at 7 p.m. today at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. This band will hit all levels of old time rock and roll music from the ‘60s through the early ‘80s. Ticket prices are $18 for Cultural Center member (two per member), $20 for non-members and $22 day of show. For more information, call 941-625-4175.
Shave-A-Thon fundraiser for Children’s Cancer
The Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host “St. Baldrick’s” a shave-a-thon for children’s cancer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. The fundraiser includes a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. For more information, call 775-220-1644 or visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
Sip and Paint
The Visual Arts Center hosts Anything but Canvas with Marki Raposa at 6 p.m on March 13 at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. The art and wine evening features painting on anything but canvas (wood, glass, etc.). Each month is a fun new item. A fee of $40 includes supplies, wine and snacks. For more information, call 941-639-8810 or www.visualartcenter.org.
GFWC Woman’s Club to host Annual dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13 at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, where you can eat-in or take-out your meal. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children will include: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill levels are invited to Punta Gorda on March 22 and March 23 for the Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda today, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Free film showing planned
A free film offering, “Human Flow,” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. today at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The film depicts the epic journey of more than 65 million people from 23 countries who have been forced from their homes, escaping famine, climate change and war. The free showing is co-sponsored by the Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, The Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida, The Hispanic American Citizens Council and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree-seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2.
History talk
The Lifelong Learning Institute will present “Expanding the Matrix: Lectures on Western Culture” at 10 a.m. on March 13 at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The first of a six-part series, this lecture is “The Celtic Connection.” Cost is $10 members; $25 non-members. 941-637-3533 or www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
Women’s sports history
The Lifelong Learning Institute, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, presents “Inspiring Girls Through the Power of Sports” at 1 p.m. on March 14. Learn about the Women’s Sports Museum of Sarasota and how it highlights and brings to life dynamic women athletes and coaches. Cost is $10 members; $25 nonmembers. For more information, call 941-637-3533 or www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
History program
Florida Gulf Coast University, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda will present “The Little Town That Unity Built: Punta Gorda” at 2:30 p.m. on March 14. Martha Bireda speaks about issues germane to American and local history, race relations in current events, and cultural diversity. Cost is $15. For more information, call 941-505-0130.
Free propagation class
The Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Marlene Hofer will be presenting an introduction to propagation techniques. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Free Friday movie scheduled
Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda will present its fourth Friday Free Movie, “The Two Killings of Sam Cooke,” at 1 p.m. on March 22 at FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This film looks extensively at Cooke’s fame as a well-known vocalist and composer and also touts his successful journey as an African-American business man who owned his own record label and publishing company and management firm. Stay after the movie for comments and discussion.
Wild Wednesdays
Join the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center for its Wild Wednesday program showing “Nova – Lightning!” There will be two showings: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Florida is considered the “Lightning Capital” of the United States, averaging 70-100 days with thunderstorms every year and more lightning-related deaths annually than any other state. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Art show and sale
The “Art Under the Influence” artists are holding their annual art exhibition and sale at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Refreshments will be served. Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art and meet the artists. For more information, call 941-698-4208 or email: emcneill1943@yahoo.com.
Women doing business at lunch scheduled
LCBW new chapter, Port Charlotte Women Doing Business at Lunch, will be held from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Kings Gate, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cost is $22 per person and vegetarian and special dietary meals upon request. RSVP to 239-985-0400 or e-mail Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Annual picnic scheduled
The American Czech/Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will hold its annual Vince Caudy Memorial Picnic at 11:30 a.m. on March 13, at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Fried chicken will be provided by the Club and attendees are asked to bring a side dish, salad, fruit or dessert to share that will serve at least 10. Table settings and beverages will be provided. Bring lawn chairs and small tables. All are welcome. A $5 donation and reservation is requested from nonmembers and guests. For more information and reservations, call 941-286-3467 or 941-769-8723.
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There are many sponsor and player opportunities. Funds raised through this event and others will be used to support all of these projects and more. For more information, call David O’Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt powers at 941-456-1862.
Germanic Genealogy Class
{div}SWFLGG meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on March 9. “Project Paperclip” presented by Bernie Guenther in Room C at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free and open to the public.{/div}
Garden Club meets
Port Charlotte Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. March 14, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The topic is container gardening, highlighting plant choices, container size and maintenance. The public is welcome. For more information, call 941-426-1299.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for Charlotte County children involved in court cases. Those interested in volunteering should attend an orientation from noon to 1 p.m. March 18 at the GAL office, 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B, Suite 203. Volunteers should be full-time residents at least 21 years old. For more information, call 941-613-3233.
Dine with a Star
The Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host the third annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Local celebrity stars will be there to serve food and drink throughout the night. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner, and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16 are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Isles Yacht Club fundraising month planned
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is sponsoring a number of fundraising events in March to benefit the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2018 the yacht club raised over $78,000 for LLS. For a complete list of events visit www.islesyc.com or call 941-639-1369.
