SARASOTA — The Sarasota Opera House kicked off its “Classic Movies at the Opera House” recently.

Tickets are $10 for the summer movie series, it said in a news release.

“La Cage aux Folles” was scheduled to start the film series on June 5.

“Der Rosenkavalier” also was to be shown at The HD at the Opera House June 6.

COVID-19 protocols, including masks for unvaccinated attendees and 50% capacity, is still taking place. Masks are encouraged for all, it said in the news release.

The remaining movies include:

• “Marnie” at 7:30 p.m. June 19

• “The Ninth Symphony Ballet” by Bejart at 1:30 p.m. June 20


• “West Side Story” at 7:30 p.m. July 10

• “La Clemenza di Tito” at 1:30 p.m. July 11

• “Moonstruck” at 7:30 p.m. July 24

• “Manon Lescaut” at 1:30 p.m. July 25

• “Pillow Talk” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

• “Orphee et Eurydice” at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SarasotaOpera.org or call 941-328-1300. Sarasota Opera House is at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota.

