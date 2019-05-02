Once school is out for summer, the library’s summer reading fun begins!
On June 1, we celebrate the start of summer with a Summer Reading Kickoff Event. Our kickoff is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have fun entertainment planned for the day and free snacks sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Museum of Science and Industry is bringing their Star Lab for you to explore. MOSI’s portable planetarium can re-create the nighttime sky complete with stars, galaxies, and constellations. Learn how to interpret the night sky, look at what’s visible tonight, and listen to the stories about the stars. There will be five sessions in the Star Lab throughout the day starting on the half hour through 2:30 p.m. Please call the library to sign up.
A summer reading log will be given out at the kickoff event and can also be picked up at the library any time after June 1. The reading log will help set goals, keep track of books read, and earn prizes for completing goals. Participating in the summer reading program helps children maintain their reading skills during their summer vacation and provides all Charlotte County residents with opportunities to have fun and learn something new. The calendar of events for all library locations is at www2.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp.
Keep your kids busy and learning this summer at the library!
We have fun and educational programs every Wednesday for all ages planned throughout the months of June and July, centered on the theme “A Universe of Stories!” We have two kids' cooking classes scheduled for 2-3 p.m. June 13 and July 18 with Chef Warren.
You can also come celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with us from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27.
Keep the learning going all summer and explore our Discovery Kits and play with all the new tech toys included in the kits. These kits include educational items and books on the selected topic. Library patrons can take them home for a period of three weeks. Discovery Kits are intended for ages 7 to adult and are primarily focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). We also have Parenting Packs available for check out that are intended for parents and their children ages 7 and under and cover a variety of topics. The Discovery Kits include topics like Geometric Shapes, GoldieBlox, Hand Lettering, Human Anatomy, K’Nex Simple Machines, Lego Mindstorms, Ozobots, Rock Identification and more. The Parenting Packs focus on topics like Backyard Exploration, Counting, Colors, Doctor/Hospital Visits, Getting Ready for School, Healthy Eating and others.
We can help you pick out the right Discovery Kit or Parenting Pack for you and your family. We have more than 30 combined kits and packs so there is sure to be something to spark their imagination.
Give blood at the library
The One Blood Big Red Bus is here from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28. Give the gift of life. Your blood donation helps trauma, surgery, and chemotherapy patients in local hospitals when they need it most. A single car accident victim can require 100 pints of blood. That's why blood donations are so important.
All donors receive a free movie ticket and a coupon for a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A. For more information about donating blood and to make an appointment, check out www.oneblood.org/promotions-rewards/big-red-bus.stml.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex State Road 776.
