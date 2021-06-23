SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools’ food and nutrition services department is offering weekly, free summer meal distributions.
FNS will be providing children a week’s worth of free breakfasts and lunches. Any child under the age of 18 is eligible to receive these meals. Families may sign up for their meals.
Families accessing the meal service must bring their child with them, or have at least one of the following forms of ID with them at the drive-thru meal pickup: student ID, child’s state ID, copy of a report card or copy of a child’s birth certificate.
This program is free, but participants will be asked to submit reservations for food ahead of time to help FNS team ensure adequate supplies at each location. Registration is available at bit.ly/3q5vq9U.
The food will be distributed in a “drive-thru” fashion.
“There will be milk and fresh vegetables as well,” said Kelsey Whealy, spokesperson for Sarasota County Schools. “Items will vary, based on supplies. All Faiths Food Bank will have supplement food items available as well.”
Food will be distributed at the following locations, dates and times:
• North Port High School, 6400 W Price Blvd., from 9 to 11 a.m. June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27.
• Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27. This site will be closed July 6.
For more information, contact the Sarasota County Schools food and nutrition services team at 941-486-2199.
Also check the FNS’ summer feeding programs webpage throughout the summer for updates, food reservation links and additional resources for meals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.