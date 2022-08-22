ENGLEWOOD - Englewood Sailing Association delivered its agenda of teaching youngsters the basics of sailing during three Learn to Sail camps over the summer.

Experienced volunteers and youth students donated their time to coach the new kids aged 10-17 for five days or instruction on land and water at their sailing center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., on Lemon Bay in Englewood.

