Summer reading is winding down for this year. Be sure to turn in your reading logs to get a ticket for a chance to win some great prizes.
Stop in Tuesdays at noon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoons to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
On Wednesday afternoon, July 24, at 2 p.m., join us for our last weekly summer reading program. This week we have Kaye Byrnes Storyteller. Kaye brings us her great storytelling talent and her own Universe of Stories flair.
At 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing "Idols of the Marketplace: Francis Bacon." Bacon is most well-known for inventing the scientific method. He believed that man was best served by using logic and inductive reasoning. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
I am at Englewood Beach on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. with Beach Storytime. Join me for a beachy craft and a couple of picture books next to the playground.
Friday morning at 11 a.m. it’s time for Drop In Story Time with me while Aundrea is on vacation. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books and playtime in the children’s area of the library.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class meets Saturday at 11 a.m. in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. The first twenty minutes of this session will be silent writing time; each person will have time to write, to continue, or just jot down ideas and possible titles about his book. Then anyone who wants to may share a short segment with the class and ask for suggestions. For more information about the class, contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Believe it or not, it is almost time to think about going back to school. We are having a ‘Back to School’ Scavenger Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Join us for a tour of the children’s area of the library and a fun scavenger hunt. A limited number of backpacks and school supplies are available as prizes if your hunt is successful.
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
