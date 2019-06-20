Seaaira Yiengst Port Charlotte, Senior
As Port Charlotte’s ace, Yiengst was strong on the mound for much of the season as a senior. She had 130 strikeouts and a 3.36 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched. She also held her own at the plate, batting .389 with 18 RBIs.
“Seaaira has been an instrumental part of the success of our program for the past four years,” Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker-Brose. “This year she stayed healthy physically and mentally to lead our team on the mound and utilizing her powerful bat. Her dedication and softball talents will be irreplaceable.”
Ali Eugenius Port Charlotte, Junior
Ali Eugenius had a strong season both offensively and defensively. She batted .320 with eight RBIs on the year and had a .972 fielding percentage.
“Ali stepped into her role as a ‘quarterback’ for our team as a junior,” Baker-Brose said. “She has owned her role as our veteran catcher and has learned to lead vocally and by example. Her confidence is exhibited by the way she handles herself on the field.”
Madison Boyette Port Charlotte, Sophomore
Madison Boyette had a powerful bat for the Lady Pirates. She batted .378 with 11 RBIs and was one of three players to send a homer over the fence. Even at a young age, she has been able to excel.
“Madison continues to grow and excel each and every practice,” Baker-Brose said. “She earned her spot as our everyday first baseman as a sophomore and many times was our clutch player during the season. Her attitude and competitive nature will keep her as one of the top players in the area.”
Alyssa Opsahl Charlotte, Junior
Alyssa Opsahl was a standout for the Lady Tarpons this season showing athleticism in the field and discipline at the plate. She led the team with 27 RBIs while batting .425 with nine stolen bases. She also drove in the game-winning run in extra innings against Venice.
“When she’s on her ‘A’ game, she is as good as there is,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “She’s one of very few players who studies the game while always looking for ways to improve her game. Between the white lines it a pleasure to coach players like Alyssa and Malerie who are in it to win it. Both are very competitive.”
Sydney Thomas Charlotte, Senior
Sydney Thomas carried a heavy load for the Lady Tarpons as their go-to ace. She was 10-4 overall with a 1.38 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings of work. The Tarpons went 18-8 overall and reached the playoffs.
“Sydney was our ride or die pitcher,” teammate Malerie Busha said. “Without her in the circle we wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did and we wouldn’t have had the success we achieved throughout the season.”
Savannah Jacobs, Charlotte, Sophomore
Savannah Jacobs was a strong offensive weapon paired with Opsahl and Busha. She hit .371 with 17 RBIs, six doubles and seven stolen bases.
“Savannah was a big source of power in our line up,” Busha said.
Malerie Busha, Charlotte, Senior
Malerie Busha was quite consistent at the plate and in the outfield as a senior. She led the team with two home runs to accompany 17 RBIs and a .425 average. She also stole eight bases and had a .957 fielding percentage.
“I think my season went really well,” Busha said. “I put up some really good numbers and led the team in almost every offensive stat and made some good plays in the field. It was a good way to end my high school career.
Becka Mellor Venice, Sophomore
Becka Mellor was a versatile player for Venice as a sophomore. She pitched, played first base and right field. She batted .296 with 11 RBIs and three triples. She also got two wins on the mound and boasted a .987 fielding percentage.
“Becka is an extreme perfectionist with tons of talent and works hard to master her craft,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “She is great teammate and leads by example and it shows every time she takes the field.”
Kayleigh Roper Venice, Sophomore
Kaylegh Roper put her work in on the field at third base and off the field, becoming a leader for the Lady Indians as just a sophomore. She batted .377 with 15 RBIs and 6 home runs. She also drew 12 walks to just six strikeouts with a .739 slugging percentage. She’s also committed to Florida Atlantic.
“The hardest working player that I have ever been lucky enough to coach,” Constantino said. “She is at the field every day and her commitment has impacted our entire organization. The sky is the limit for this kid.”
Antonia Rosa Venice, Senior
Antonia was a team captain as a senior and was one of the top defenders in the area with a .985 fielding percentage. Batting .375 as the leadoff hitter, she also scored 19 runs with eight stolen bases.
“A true Lady Indian in every sense of the word,” Constantino said. “There has never been a player at Venice better than Peanut (Rosa). She does everything right on and off of the field. She mastered her game in every aspect this year as well as led the team as a senior captain.”
Kylie Murray North Port, Senior
Kylie Murray was a standout for the Bobcats, leading the team in batting average and RBIs. She was a consistent threat both offensively and defensively.
“This season for me was great as I gained full comfortability with the girls after four years, and was able to lead the team effectively,” Murray said. “I felt very confident about my abilities, which allowed me to perform the best I could for my team. Overall, my senior season was bittersweet, with so many wonderful memories.”
Jocelyn Villarreal DeSoto County, Sophomore
Villareal was a strong utility player for the Lady Bulldogs, leading the team in plenty of stat categories.
“Jocelyn batted .453 and led the team in RBI with 21 and tied for third in runs scored with 23,” DeSoto coach Keith Wallace said.
Christain Chandler Lemon Bay, Senior
Lemon Bay didn’t struggle to find offense this season, reaching the Regional Final. Chandler played a big role in generating those runs. She batted .474 with 23 RBIs, a home run and six triples as a junior.
“Christain is defensively one of the best catchers around,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “Working primarily with a freshman pitcher all year, what she was able to get out of her was incredible.”
Leanna Kelly Lemon Bay, Senior
Leanna Kelly was a four-year starter at shortstop for Lemon Bay. She batted .333 with 19 RBIs and scored 27 runs on the year. She was also a member of the Sun’s Volleyball All-Area team.
“She was a great leader and did a very good job holding down a tough position for four years.” Pinkham said.
Destiny Ashcraft Lemon Bay, Senior
One of the top defenders for the Lady Mantas, Ashcraft was relied upon to get the out on numerous occasions at third base. Offensively, she batted .300 with 16 RBIs and 20 runs.
“We took her after her sophomore year and turned her into a third baseman,” Pinkham said. “This year when we needed that sure out, we just kept telling Ella, get a ground ball to Destiny. No matter where it was, she would get the out.”
Honorable Mention: Ella Kraszewski (LB), Karlie Sweiderk (LB), Micaela Hartman (VHS), Brianna Weimer (VHS), Dylan Anthony (CHS), Kassidy Hopper (CHS), Sara Tirb (PC), Emma Jurisko (PC), Cienna Nelson (NP), Ashley Nelson (NP)
