Sofia Scalvini, Senior, Charlotte“Sophia Scalvini has a love for the game of tennis, accepts coaching, and she strives to get her teammates and herself better with an outstanding work ethic,” said Nanci Daniel, Charlotte girls tennis coach.
“A pleasure to coach.”
Jia Johnson, Junior, Venice
“Jia, clearly even as a freshman, was the top player. For her it’s just the amount of time that she puts into practicing. It’s unusual to be the No. 1 as a freshman, but at the time she came in we had lost the top three from the year before,” said Wayne Robertson, Venice tennis coach.
“So that was a hit. But Jia came in and she was clearly the No. 1 player. At this point, being a junior, that’s her role is being our No. 1. Without a player like Jia, we wouldn’t have the team we have. You have to have a strong No. 1 so everyone else can do their job,” Robertson said.
Megan Corn Senior, Port CharlotteMegan Corn played no. 3 for the Lady Pirates and won her first round of districts, said Lisa Branno, Port Charlotte girls tennis coach.
“She was a new addition this year, and was always hard working, and moving for every shot,” said Branno.
“She’s a formidable net player, as well.”
Maddie Holmes, Sophomore, North Port
“She’ll definitely be the anchor for our team next year,” said Jim Noonan, North Port girls tennis coach.
“She’s been with us since she’s been a freshman. She does go to Pineview, but does play with us. She’s been training with Mike Smith at Heron Creek. She’ll probably be team captain next year,” Noonan said.
“Every year since freshman year, she’s upped her play significantly. We’ll definitely be relying on her as to be one of my go to players.”
