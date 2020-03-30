CHARLOTTE
Ann B. Carroll
Ann B. Carroll, 82, of North Port, Fla., and former resident of Port Charlotte, Fla., died March 26, 2020 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Ann was born January 17, 1938 in New Haven, Conn. to the late James and Christina Bradley. She moved to Florida in 1994 Branford, Conn.
She was a retired real estate agent and of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Joanne Carroll of Amarillo, Texas and a son, John David Carroll of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Carroll who died in 2006.
Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m., Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: (optional) such as a church or favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Richard F. Ide
Richard F. Ide, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Farmington, Conn., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital following a short illness.
Dick was born in Hartford, Conn. in April 1933 to Else (Schikore) and Richard Ide. He grew up and lived most of his life in West Hartford, Conn., graduating from Hall High School in 1951 and from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955. While at UConn, he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity and was a Second Lieutenant in the Amy Reserve. He entered the United States Army following graduation where he served six years and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Dick joined his father as a painting and decorating contractor and later took over the family business when his father retired. Changing careers in the late 1960s, he entered the field of housing and care of the elderly. He earned his Nursing Home Administrator’s license and was responsible for the operation and construction of several Connecticut facilities before retiring in 2000 and moving to Port Charlotte, Fla. While a freshman in college, Dick met Barbara Baker, the love of his life. After a five-year courtship, they married and were blessed with three children and enjoyed over 62 years of marriage.
In addition to Barbara, Dick is survived by his daughter Brenda Watson and her husband James; son Richard and his husband Matthew Marisola; and daughter Gretchen Bilodeau and her husband Scott. His six grandchildren include Sarah (Watson) Sawyer and her husband Thomas; James Watson and his wife Denise (Belanger) Watson; Mary Watson and her fiancé Devon Plesser; Erica Bilodeau and her fiancé Kristofer Kurtin; Mark Watson and Renée Bilodeau. Dick also took great joy in his great-granddaughters, Kristen, and Elisabeth Sawyer.
Services and burial will be held privately at a later date. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
