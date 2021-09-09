CHARLOTTE
Richard “Mickey” Gorman
Richard “Mickey” Gorman, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Paul A. Masini
Paul A. Masini, passed away September 4, 2021, at the age of 74 at Canal View - Houghton County in Hancock.
Paul was born and raised in Hancock, Mich., graduating from Hancock High School, and he attended Michigan Technological University earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration in 1969. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh in 1975.
After graduation from Michigan Tech, Paul settled in Fond du Lac, Wis., where he joined Giddings & Lewis Machine Tool Company holding sales and manufacturing positions. Paul joined Mercury Marine in 1973 and held several positions, including Vice President of Distribution, Vice President of Quicksilver Parts & Accessories, and Vice President and General Manager of the Mercury Marine Propeller Company.
Paul was a member of the Blue Line Hockey Club in Fond du Lac and dedicated his time and energy to coaching hockey and making improvements to the club facilities. After retiring, Paul moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., where he loved the warm Florida sun, enjoying time with his parents and spending time out on the Intracoastal Waterways in his boat with friends and family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gabe and Verna. Paul will be deeply missed by his children, Chris (Jennifer) Masini, Heidi Masini, and Paul “Botch” (Michelle) Masini. He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Phoebe, Noah, Gabby, Jake, Sophie, Henry, Charlie, Will, Alex and Addie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home on Quincy Hill, 20035 2nd St, Hancock, MI from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m., Lakeside Cemetery, Hancock, MI.
The O’Neill-Dennis Funeral Home of Hancock is assisting with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please go to www.oneilldennisfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Paul’s memory may send it to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
Joan “Jo” Marie DiLorenzo
Joan “Jo” Marie DiLorenzo, 89, passed away September 6, 2021, at Winkler Court, after a short battle of a sudden illness. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Joan was born March 24, 1932, moving to Arcadia with her family when she was 3 years old. She loved the quaintness of this small hometown and after moving away for many years, Joan returned with her husband, Nick, to live out their ‘golden years’. Joan was a gifted seamstress, who owned several businesses, where she sold everything from her colorful quilts to her stunning evening gowns. When Joan was not busy at her sewing and quilting machines, she could be found in one of her flower gardens, either planting and watering her collections of blooming plants or nestled on a bench reading a great novel. Joan loved being on the ocean, spending time with her family in the sunshine. She and her late husband, Nicholas, spent many weekends taking their family on overnight trips to beautiful islands like Cayo Costa State Park or on family vacations to dive for lobster in Marathon Key.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas “Nick” Joseph DiLorenzo, (2015); her parents, Rodman L. Pipkin (1984) and Nancy Rose Pipkin (1965); her three sisters, Reba Gomez, Lester Mae Johnson, and Sarah Margaret Fraley; and a grandson, Nicholas Angelo DiLorenzo. Surviving are Joan’s two daughters, Sherry (Dave) Evans of Fort Myers, Fla., and Karen DiLorenzo-Jones of Brunswick, Ga.; three sons, Timothy Stimson of Arcadia, Fla., Rodman (Laura) Stimson of Athens, Ga., and Michael DiLorenzo of Dover, Del.; as well as 10 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate Joan’s life with a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Winkler Court Nursing Home, 3250 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916.
