Ronald Dean Crandall Jr., 50, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Monday, August 30, 2021.
Ronald was born February 9, 1971, to the late Bonney Jo and Ronald Dean Crandall in Livonia, Mich.
Ron attended Charlotte High School Class of 89. He loved to go to the theme parks and Disney World was his favorite. He loved to cookout, hunt, and fish. He would give you the shirt off his back and be there to lend a helping hand. He was very passionate about his family and friends. Ron was a construction worker and mechanic by trade. He was a hard working man, loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Crystal Elise Crandall, daughter; Kylie Faye Crandall, granddaughter; Willow Jo and Madelyn Faye, sister; Kellye Jo Shaw (Kevin Shaw) and nephew; Mitchell Dean Hendricks.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Please visit www.kays pongerpc.com to extend condolences, share a memory or leave a message for the family.
ENGLEWOOD
Richard E. “Ziggy” Ziegler, Jr.
Richard E. Ziegler, Jr. (Ziggy) went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after several months of declining health.
Richard was born on November 20, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia to Richard and Margaret Ziegler. His family moved to Orlando when his father retired from the US Navy. He attended the University of Central Florida and enlisted in the US Army Reserves. After serving during the Vietnam War he moved to Venice, Fla., where he met the love of his life, Marcia (Lehan) and they married in 1980.
He had a long successful career in the Electrical Wholesale field and was privileged to have made many lifelong friends as a result. Richard loved to fish, golf, and was the king of the grill!
Richard dearly loved The Lord and was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church where he counted it a privilege to serve in the Emmaus Community and Kairos Prison Ministries.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife Marcia; children Alicia, Honey Marie, Catherine (Bix), Ricky (Ashley), Riley, seven adored grandchildren, his beloved sister, Donna Corson and her husband Bob, whom he loved like a brother, and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church on September 16, 2021, at 3 p.m.
