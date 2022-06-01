Here is a recap of this year's Sun Preps All-Area Award athletes of the year and finalists in all 22 sports:
FALL SPORTS
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
TYLER WADSWORTH, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
The area's only district and regional champion, Wadsworth broke the 16-minute mark on multiple occasions, including his seventh-place finish of 15:56 at the 2A state championships.
FINALISTS
EVAN CRANE, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
A top-10 finisher in several local meets this season, Crane kept that going into the postseason. He was his team's top runner at both the district and regional meets, placing 11th (16:32) and 10th (16:52), respectively.
RUNE LEDOUX, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
The arrival of LeDoux turned the Mantas into a deep and formidable team this season. He ran a 16:40 to place second at districts, a 17:32 to place 18th at regionals and, finally, a 16:26 to finish 20th at states.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
JULIANA COURVILLE, VENICE, SENIOR
It was a breakthrough season for Courville, who placed fourth at districts and fifth at regionals with a pair of sub-20 times before finishing 46th at the 4A state meet.
FINALISTS
SANGIE LINCOLN-VELEZ, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Lincoln-Velez proved to be the go-to runner for the Tarpons in the postseason. She opened with a 23:31 to place 19th at districts, but only got better from there, posting a 21:10 for 24th at regionals and a 20:13 to come in 50th place at the 3A state meet.
KATRINA MACHADO, PORT CHARLOTTE, SOPHOMORE
The top runner for the Lady Pirates, Machado finished sixth at districts with a 20:39 and nearly advanced to the 2A state meet as she placed 14th with a 20:55 at regionals.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
MAEVE ECKERMAN,VENICE, FRESHMAN
At states, Eckerman finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 back. She also participated on the eighth-place 400 free relay team and the 13th-place 200 medley team.
FINALISTS
BRYANNA ROBINSON, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Finished eighth in the state 100 back and was a member of the Pirates’ 13th-place 400 free relay team.
EMMA THEIS, VENICE, SENIOR
Finished 10th in the 500 free at state and was a member of the Indians’ eighth-place 400 free relay squad.
BOYS SWIMMING
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
AMADEUSZ KNOP, VENICE, JUNIOR
At state, Knop had a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 medley and 100 back and played his part on the second-place 200 medley relay and fifth-place 400 free relay teams.
FINALISTS
MAX ECKERMAN, VENICE, JUNIOR
Placed third at state in the 100 breast and was a member of the second-place 200 medley and seventh-place 200 free relay teams.
CHARLIE PLAISTED, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Came back after two years away to place second at state in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 free. He also anchored the seventh-place free relay and 11th-place 400 free relay teams.
BOYS GOLF
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
EDDIE LAINHART, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A top player for Port Charlotte for the past three years, Lainhart led the Pirates to the county championship and the district tournament. Lainhart shot a 76 to win the individual district title and then fired a 79 at regionals to finish T-12th and advance to the state championships.
FINALISTS
JACKSON ADAMS, VENICE, SENIOR
A four-year player for the Indians, he showed his prowess in postseason play, shooting an 81 at districts, a state-qualifying 76 at regionals and a 91-81 at the 3A state championships. Adams averaged 39.7 strokes per nine holes across 23 rounds.
CJ KEMBLE, NORTH PORT, SOPHOMORE
Kemble averaged just 37 strokes per nine holes as he was the team MVP for a second straight season. He also shot a school-record low of 32 at Heron Creek while never shooting over 41 all season.
GIRLS GOLF
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
HAYLI SNAER, VENICE, SOPHOMORE
Often interchangeable with Ireland as the No. 1 or No. 2 golfer, Snaer averaged a team-best 41.9 strokes per nine holes this season. Snaer, who was the team medalist 12 times, shot a 90 at districts and an 82 at regionals.
FINALISTS
ELIZABETH IRELAND, VENICE, SENIOR
The Lady Indians captain and No. 1 player for most matches, Ireland was the team low scorer in 14 matches. Ireland averaged 42.3 strokes per nine holes. She shot a 90 at the district tournament to help her team advance to regionals, where she finished with a 91.
SYDNEY STEVENSON, NORTH PORT, SENIOR
A three-year member of the Sun Preps Girls Golf All-Area team, Stevenson made it to the regional tournament again this season. The senior shot a team-best 81 at districts and finished with a 94 at regionals.
VOLLEYBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KENDALL STEINERT, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
The do-it-all Bob Jones University commit might have been the area’s very best distributor in her lone season with the Mantas. Steinert passed out a whopping 795 assists as a setter and knocked home 70 aces at the service line. She also came in handy on defense, where her 236 digs trailed only Andrews.
FINALISTS
PADEN KELLER, VENICE, SENIOR
A year ago, Keller earned a first-team, all-area nod for her penchant to come up big in Venice’s biggest games. That didn’t change during her senior season. Case in point: When Venice fell behind by a set in the district title match against Gulf Coast, she opened the second set with a pair of kills and a pair of blocks, triggering a 3-1 win.
SERENA KOHLER, IMAGINE, SENIOR
The Sharks’ dominating middle hitter became the school’s first-ever Division I signee in any sport when she put her signature on a letter-of-intent to play at Oral Roberts. That came shortly after recording her 1,000th career kill.
FOOTBALL-OFFENSE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
OMARI HAYES, VENICE, SENIOR
Hayes was used in the receiving game as a receiver, the rushing game as a wildcat quarterback and on special teams as a kick returner. He finished with a team-high 68 receptions for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 37 carries for 192 yards and eight more scores. As a returner, Hayes averaged 26 yards on five kickoff returns and 6.3 yards on seven punt returns.
FINALISTS
RYAN BROWN, VENICE, SENIOR
Browne completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,636 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing 106 times for 534 yards and eight more scores on the way to winning the 8A state final with a four-touchdown performance.
AARON PASICK, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
The Mantas’ Team MVP, Pasick was a do-it-all player who impacted the game on offense as a receiver, defense as a cornerback and on special teams as a kick returner. He was already over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns before he dislocated his elbow. Despite needing extensive rehab, Pasick fought back to play in the regional semifinals.
FOOTBALL-DEFENSE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DAMON WILSON II, VENICE, JUNIOR
A four-star rated athlete with offers from several top college football programs, Wilson II backed up the hype this season. The junior tied the team's all-time season sack record with 14.5 in 15 games while also recording 90 total tackles (23 for loss). His dominance showed in the state final, with a pick-six, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
FINALISTS
JEREMIAH LAGUERRE, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
One of the top playmakers in the area, opposing quarterbacks soon learned to throw anywhere Laguerre wasn't. The Bobcats do-it-all player opened the season with seven interceptions through four games as the team's free safety while also adding on five pass breakups and 39 tackles before season's end.
ELLIOT WASHINGTON II, VENICE, JUNIOR
A four-star recruit with offers to roughly two dozen top college football programs, Washington wasn't tested often, coming up with four interceptions and four pass breakups along with 58. In the regional final against top-rated receiver Jayden Gibson, Washington finished with two interceptions, including one where he ripped the ball from Gibson in the end zone.
WINTER SPORTS
WRESTLING
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
LANCE SCHYCK, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
After going undefeated last season and winning a state title with a torn ACL, Schyck repeated the feat this year in Class 1A’s 182-pound division. This, despite a rough recovery from two subsequent surgeries. In his final three seasons at Lemon Bay, Schyck went a stunning 118-1.
FINALISTS
ANDREW AUSTIN, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Austin closed out his storied Tarpon career with a 14-0 major decision in his 126-pound title match against Brandon’s Darrell Tabor. He graduates with three consecutive state crowns, joining some of Charlotte’s greatest wrestlers.
DOMINIC JOYCE, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
After losing his father in October, Joyce became just the second Bobcat in school history to win a state title, taking the crown in Class 3A’s 182-pound division. It was an emotional moment for the Joyce and extended Bobcat wrestling families and capped a 50-2 season.
GIRLS SOCCER
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SOPHIA CHERNIAK, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
Cherniak shattered the Mantas’ seemingly untouchable single-season goals mark with 44 in Lemon Bay’s region quarterfinals victory. The record had been set by Lauren Ragazzone just one season earlier.
FINALISTS
SARAH FREDDOLINO, VENICE, SENIOR
The Indians midfielder will be headed to Georgia Southwestern next fall after earning a spot on the Florida Dairy Farms player of the year ballot and being named to the FACA state all-star game.
JACOBY MALDONADO, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Maldonado burst onto the scene her sophomore year, then stepped up this past season as Cherniak’s partner-in-crime, finishing second on the team in goals and points.
BOYS SOCCER
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JUAN BUENROSTRO, DESOTO COUNTY, SOPHOMORE
Buenrostro didn’t just score in volume; he scored when it mattered most. The striker was the Bulldogs’ top offensive playmaker, netting an area-best 23 goals while dishing a team-high 15 assists in just 14 games.
FINALISTS
DYLAN SALOMON, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Salomon brought the clutch factor in his final season with Charlotte. Of his 11 goals, five of them were game-winners for the 10-5-1 Tarpons. His goal in the district final helped his team take an early lead in an eventual 2-1 loss to Mariner.
NICHOLAS ZIDANAVICIUS, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
One of the area’s top playmakers, Zidanavicius was essential for the Mantas. The senior team captain scored 11 goals and had 13 assists, with several of those coming in key moments. He also served as one of the best defenders for a Mantas team that finished 8-6-2.
GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
LIFTER OF THE YEAR
MADISON ATWOOD, IMAGINE, JUNIOR
Atwood won her district, region, and the title in the Class 1A, 183-pound weight class. She then went on to set a new state record in the clean and jerk -- lifting 250 pounds in her final attempt at the 1A state championships. Atwood won her weight class at state by 80 pounds.
FINALISTS
AUBREY JARVIS, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
The top returning lifter for North Port won her weight class at the 3A-District 12 meet with a combined lift of 345 pounds, beating out second place by 75 pounds. She kept that momentum going all the way to a state championship — winning the Class 3A 169-pound weight class with a combined lift of 380 pounds.
TARA YOUNT, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A state champion last season, Yount came close to repeating. Yount lifted a combined 420 pounds (205 pound bench and 215 pound clean and jerk) to come five pounds shy of winning the Class 2A 199-pound weight class. Yount laid waste to the competition at the 2A-District 13. At regionals, she lifted a combined 420 pounds to win by 60.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
D’YANIS JIMENEZ, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
Jimenez scored in bunches for the Tarpons and was one of the team's top defenders, too. The junior guard thrived in big moments. She finished with 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
FINALISTS
ARYANA HICKS, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A four-year starter for the Lady Tarpons, Hicks guided the team to its best four-year stretch in program history. A leader, floor general and scoring threat, Hicks led Charlotte to back-to-back regional championships in her junior and senior seasons.
DELAINI MORRIS, PORT CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
Morris helped lead Port Charlotte on a run to the regional final. She made a few game-changing plays, but none bigger than her last-second layup in the regional semifinals that helped her team advance. The guard led her team in scoring and rebounding.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ALEX PERRY, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Night in and night out, Perry imposed his will on the opposition. He led the area with 20 points per game and averaged 9.4 rebounds. Along the way, he collected his 1,000th point and set a school single-game record with 49 points on Senior Night.
FINALISTS
JOHN GAMBLE, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
Search the internet for his name and you’ll see the 6-6 Gamble, is considered a guard, a small wing or a post player. That’s just a taste of his versatility and the recruiting frenzy is only just beginning for the rare junior to have already eclipsed the 1,000 career points plateau.
DJ WOODS, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
The Tarpons’ shooting guard became the first player to score 30 points in a City of Palms Premiere contest. He continued to be a steady producer from beyond the arc, a wily penetrator when it was called for, and a deft passer whenever he saw the open man.
SPRING SPORTS
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
TYLER WADSWORTH, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Wadsworth, already a finalist for Cross Country’s Athlete of the Year, finds himself a rare two-time finalist after an outstanding turn on the track. At the state meet this past Thursday, Wadsworth snagged a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 800 and 1600 runs. He also advanced to state in the 3200 run, making him the only area athlete – boys or girls – to reach state in three events.
FINALISTS
JAYSHON PLATT, VENICE, SENIOR
The Indians senior finished 12th at the Class 4A state meet on Saturday night after a strong showing at regionals when he turned in the eighth-best qualifying time for Gainesville. He was also a member of Venice’s elite 400-meter relay team, which finished second at state with a school-record time of 41.35.
ELLIOT WASHINGTON II, VENICE, JUNIOR
Washington II joined Platt on Venice’s epic 400-meter relay team, which set three consecutive school records in the event beginning with districts and continuing through regionals. Individually, Washington II arrived at the state meet with the 10th-best qualifying time in the 100 meters, then shocked the field with a blazing 10.69 effort on Saturday night, good for third in the state.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
PRESLEY ENGELAUF, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Another multisport star at Lemon Bay, Engelauf advanced to the state meet in two events, qualifying fifth overall in the high jump and ninth in javelin. At the Class 2A meet on Thursday, she made it to the podium in the high jump, finishing seventh with a leap of 1.52 meters (4-11 ¾ feet). She finished 12th in the javelin.
FINALISTS
NATALEE BROWN, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Brown tied Engelauf at regionals with a high jump of 1.57 meters, the fifth-best qualifying number for the Class 2A state meet. She also advanced to state in the triple jump. Once in Gainesville, she finished 12th in the high jump and 17th in the triple jump.
ALYSON FRANCOLINI, VENICE, JUNIOR
Francolini is poised to be among the favorites for the pole vault state title next season after qualifying fourth overall for the Class 4A state meet. Once in Gainesville, she cleared 3.15 meters, which was good enough to get on the podium with an eighth-place medal.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
DUO OF THE YEAR
IRELAND FERGUSON and ALAYNA PRACHAR, VENICE
Venice’s only two seniors thought their volleyball careers were over when indoor season ended. When Venice added its beach team, the two jumped at the opportunity and made the most of it. The Indians’ No. 1 pairing went 12-4 and clinched the match-deciding point in the regional play-in to send Venice to states.
FINALISTS
KENDALL STEINERT and OCEAN ROTH, LEMON BAY
There might not be a better beach volleyball tandem than pairing a skilled setter with a strong outside hitter and that’s exactly what Lemon Bay had in Steinert and Roth. The Mantas’ No. 1 duo took their chemistry from the indoor team and carried it over to the sand courts — going 11-1 as they led Lemon Bay to a 12-3 record.
IRIS DEVRIES and TAYLOR ARDEN, VENICE
The only No. 5 pairing on this list, Devries and Arden played above their seeding each match — finishing 15-1, including a perfect regular season and district tournament before losing to Cardinal Mooney at states.
SOFTBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MICAELA HARTMAN, VENICE, SENIOR
After bursting onto the scene as a pitcher in her freshman season, Hartman became too essential in centerfield to pitch much in her senior season. The team’s No. 3 hitter, Hartman led in several offensive categories for Venice — hitting .461 across 80 plate appearances with eight doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs and just eight strikeouts.
FINALISTS
LAYNE PREECE, VENICE, SOPHOMORE
It’s hard to have a better debut season than the one Preece turned in for the Lady Indians. She quickly elevated herself to ace status and finished with dominant numbers: a 13-2 record, a 1.12 ERA, 99 strikeouts to 11 walks across 81 innings pitched and was 3-for-3 in save opportunities. She held Lakewood Ranch — the nation’s No. 3 team — to one run in a 1-0 loss in the district final.
FAITH WHARTON, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
The Lady Tarpons played the area’s toughest schedule, but it didn’t seem to faze Wharton, who hit .403 across 81 plate appearances with six runs, 24 RBI, six doubles, two triples and three home runs while also committing no errors behind the plate — earning her team’s Defensive MVP award.
BASEBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOHN WHITNEY, VENICE, SENIOR
The Samford University signee helped on the mound and at the plate for Venice. When injuries depleted the batting order, He picked up the slack. On the mound, he was at his best late in the year with a near-perfect game against Palmetto, before outdueling draft prospect Zach Root in a win against Fort Myers.
FINALISTS
ABEL ALBARRAN, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
The area’s best combination of pitcher and hitter had a second consecutive standout season, batting .438 with 5 doubles, 2 triples and 4 home runs while recording a 3-1 record and 2.06 earned run average on the mound with 48 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
MIKEY MURRAY, NORTH PORT, SENIOR
While playing anywhere he was needed for the Bobcats, Murray built on a stellar 2021 season by leading the area with a .455 batting average this year. He collected 7 doubles, a triple and a home run with 13 stolen bases and was never caught stealing.
BOYS TENNIS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CHARLIE SIDDONS, VENICE, JUNIOR
Siddons was the area’s most-dominant singles player and proved to be equally potent as a doubles partner to Seth Neitlich. With Siddons at No. 1 in singles and doubles play, Venice rolled to a 16-4 overall mark. He reached the state doubles final with Neitlich, the best finish by any area players this season.
FINALISTS
STEVIE ETHIER, LEMON BAY, FRESHMAN
It’s not often a kid shows up on campus and immediately takes the reins as the No. 1 singles player, but Ethier did just that. He spearheaded a Mantas squad that swept every match at the district tournament, earning himself a trip to the state singles championships. Ethier also earned a trip to state at No. 1 doubles.
SETH NEITLICH, VENICE, JUNIOR
A No. 2 singles player that would probably be a No. 1 at any other school in the area, Neitlich did his part to ensure a district No. 1 doubles title for the Indians. Neitlich and Charlie Siddons went on to state in the doubles tournament and finished as runners-up.
GIRLS TENNIS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NIKA DeLONG, VENICE, SOPHOMORE
A top starter for Venice since she joined the varsity team last year as a freshman, DeLong could be the No. 1 player for countless teams across the state. At Venice, she played up and down the lineup, finishing the year at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
FINALISTS
JORDAN SHIRLEY, LEMON BAY, SENIOR
A team co-captain, Shirley played at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Lady Mantas. Shirley went 11-7 in singles play, but was nearly unstoppable with senior teammate Marie L’Abbe in doubles as the tandem went 14-3 and won a district championship.
NICOLE CIERNIAK, VENICE, JUNIOR
Cierniak has been the top player for Venice since she joined as a freshman. Playing at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles this season, she wasn’t needed in every match of the regular season, but showed up when it mattered most. Cierniak lost just two matches — in No. 1 singles at districts and states.
BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
LIFTER OF THE YEAR
CHRISTIAN KREEGEL, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
When Kreegel announced he would stay at 199 pounds this season, everyone scattered. No one thought they had a chance against him, and they were right. The Tarpons senior cruised to the state title with a bench of 345 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 320 pounds for a total of 665 pounds.
FINALISTS
WYETT RIGHTMIRE, IMAGINE, SENIOR
In October 2021, Rightmire snapped his lower right leg in half. On April 23, he nearly won a state title. How’s that for a comeback? The rebuilt Rightmire roared through 154-pound regionals and came within 10 pounds of a state title with a bench of 285 and a 245 clean for a total of 530 pounds.
CHARLES VANAMBURG, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
The Pirates’ 219-pounder put himself in great position at the regionals when he swept bot the Traditional and Snatch competitions. At State, he finished third in Traditional, but brought home a state title with a 240-pound lift in the Snatch, 20 pounds better than second place.
