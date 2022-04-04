This past Friday, Chavarria traveled with the boys’ weightlifting team to the district meet at LaBelle, then raced back to Punta Gorda in time to compete in the Tarpon Classic track and field meet.
He made a meal out of both events.
Doing his part for the defending state champion weightlifters at LaBelle, Chavarria won the Traditional competition, consisting of the bench press and clean-and-jerk. He also took second in the Snatch.
Chavarria got back to Charlotte High in time to spur the boys’ track Tarpons to a second-place finish in the Classic. He took second in the discus and third in the shot put.
Not a bad day, at all.
NIKA DeLONG
Venice tennis, sophomore
The Venice High girls tennis team has been almost unbeatable this season as the Lady Indians have posted a 14-1 record, and DeLong has been at the heart of it.
Playing anywhere from the No. 1 to the No. 3 spot in singles play or No. 1 or No. 2 in doubles play, the versatile sophomore has been a near guarantee for crucial points for Venice.
This past week, DeLong dispatched Lemon Bay No. 1 singles player Jordan Shirley (6-1, 6-0) on Wednesday before going on to defeat No. 3 Gulf Coast singles player Marchala Rykowski (6-2, 6-0) the very next day.
But that wasn't all, as DeLong also teamed up with Tess Tchorbadjiev to win No. 1 doubles at Lemon Bay (8-1) and No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-2) at Gulf Coast.
In all, she has posted identical 9-1 records in singles and doubles.
