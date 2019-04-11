XX Katelynn Hall, NP
XX Arianna Andrade, Imagine
X Katie Klein, Imagine (photo)
X Kaitlyn Ziarnicki, LB (photo)
XX Abby Turner, LB
XX Alani Qualls, PC
XX Sharina Hudson, PC
Bella Desjardins, CHS (photo, maybe quote)
X Madison Moses, CHS (quote maybe)
X Ellie DiGiacomo, sophomore guard for Venice (quote)
Katelynn Hall, Guard, North Port
-Katelynn struggled on the offensive end, but turned it around over the break. But she adjusted. From Christmas on, she killed it.
Arianna Andrade, Guard, Imagine School
-Ari gave us great consistent effort on both ends of the floor, and competed at a high level this year.
Katie Klein, Guard, Imagine School
-“A 1000 points in a career is awesome and is a huge accomplishment in itself,” Imagine coach Kevin Andrade said. “But to have 500 points as a 7th and 8th grader at a Varsity level is it’s own statement. She means a great deal to this team, and her teammates. Her leadership on and off the court is ever pleasant, and we are very proud to call her a Lady Shark.”
Kaitlyn Ziarnicki, Guard, Lemon Bay
-Kaitlyn showed a lot of improvement throughout the season in not only her shooting, but in her understanding of playing defense and game situations as a pt guard. She plays hard and is very coach able. She enjoys playing basketball and is only going to continue to improve.
Abby Turner, Forward, Lemon Bay
-Abby made herself into a post presence that we needed from the very first game this season. She set career highs in pts and rebounds in that first game. She started learning how to read the defense with her post moves and she passes the ball well out of the post. Hard worker who will continue to improve the more she plays.
Alani Qualls, Forward, Port Charlotte
-Missed end of season do to injury but was huge in changing the culture of Lady Pirate Basketball. A great floor general that led by example.
Sharina Hudson, Guard, Port Charlotte
- Athletically blessed player. The journey of your basketball career has just started.
Bella Desjardins, Guard, Charlotte
-These players helped lead the Lady Tarpons to its first district title in 16 years and team made an Elite 8 appearance in the state playoffs. Our team had a very good season these young ladies made a name for themselves and the school with all they accomplished this year.
Matisyn Moses, Forward, Charlotte
-They were extremely determined to win which lead to us putting a 19 up on the banner and advancing in the playoffs. I enjoyed coaching this group and our Seniors will be missed.
Ellie DiGiacomo, Guard, Venice
XXXXXXXXXXXXXx
HONORABLE MENTION: Arianna Hicks (CHS), Lauren Jackson (CHS), Olivia Gibb (LB) Ashlyn Henderson (PC), Sade Romain (PC), Janae Dennard (NP), Tracey Nelson (NP), Isabella Faulkner (ISNP)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.