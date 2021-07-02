When the FHSAA determined the new district realignment would be good for just one season, it led to a series of dominos in our area, affecting multiple schools in quirky ways.
The first domino to fall was DeSoto County, which opted out of district play when it learned it would be one of the smallest schools in its class. With an incoming coach taking over a winless program and installing a new system, it made sense for the Bulldogs to go independent in 2021.
The Bulldogs’ withdrawal affected Port Charlotte, which had been moved down and into the same district. The Pirates were left to scramble for an opponent. Further complicating the Pirates’ calculus was Charlotte’s new, oversized district, which forced the annual Peace River Rivalry game to the second week of the season, rather than its usual October date.
The twin complications of a chunky district and the early rivalry game on Charlotte’s schedule forced the Tarpons into a 49-day gap between home dates.
Meanwhile in Sarasota County, Venice moved up to Class 8A where it will finally be free of its seemingly annual postseason run-in with St. Thomas Aquinas. Venice’s move also freed North Port from its annual drubbing, but newly minted powerhouse Palmetto Ridge moved up and into Class 7A to take Venice’s place on North Port’s slate.
What does it all mean? There will be a lot of must-see games in the upcoming season. Here are 10 to keep an eye on, in chronological order:
CARDINAL GIBBONS AT VENICE
Aug. 27
Venice opens 2021 with three teams that finished in the MaxPreps Florida Top 20 at the end of last season. Cardinal Gibbons, the Class 4A state champ, tops that list at No. 3. The Chiefs lost their top two quarterbacks and a number of receivers to graduation, but return two key running backs and good chunk of their defense.
DUNBAR AT PORT CHARLOTTE
Aug. 27
The Pirates begin the post-Logan Rogers era with potentially the toughest opponent on its 2021 schedule. The Tigers should return a substantial amount of talent from last year’s 9-3 team. Quarterback Daveon Palmer is a home run threat, meaning the Port Charlotte secondary will under go a trial by fire as it tries to prove its poor spring showing against North Fort Myers was a fluke.
PORT CHARLOTTE AT CHARLOTTE
Sept. 3
It’s by far the earliest meeting in Peace River Rivalry history and it comes during a season in which both teams will be breaking in new quarterbacks. While Charlotte’s Mason Henderson saw some time last season as John Busha’s backup, Port Charlotte’s Bryce Eaton is taking his first varsity snaps after transferring from Venice. The strength of both teams coming out of the spring games appears to be the defensive front sevens, so the quarterback who can survive long enough to attack the other team’s secondary might decide the game. That, or the special teams with their two standout kickers – PC’s Trevin Howard and Tarpon Tyler Amaral – could decide it just as they did a year ago.
EDGEWATER AT VENICE
Sept. 3
Two weeks after St. Thomas Aquinas ended Venice’s season, it won the Class 7A championship against Edgewater. This being just the second week of the season, the Orlando-based Eagles might still be breaking in a new quarterback while sorting out its running back and receiving rotations. Also, the defense suffered heavy losses to graduation. Still, the Eagles are a program that has experienced a lot of success under coach Cameron Duke. Catching them earlier than later should play into Venice’s favor.
COCOA AT VENICE
Sept. 10
Yes, you’re reading this correctly: Venice’s first three games are on this list. The three-week gauntlet to open the season concludes with Cocoa, a Class 4A team that didn’t win a state title only because it ran into Cardinal Gibbons. Of the three potent visitors, Cocoa returns the most on offense, though its defense was decimated by graduation. If Venice emerges from this three-game grind at 3-0, an unbeaten season is likely.
LEMON BAY AT DESOTO COUNTY
Sept. 17
Sam Holland’s squad is the area’s biggest unknown heading into the 2021 season. By the time the Bulldogs play host to Lemon Bay, they could be 3-0 or 0-3. Either way, they are certain to be much improved over last season’s disastrous campaign. The Mantas will be one of the better teams on the Bulldogs’ schedule. As such, the game should provide the Bulldogs with an excellent opportunity to take stock in the program’s early season progress.
PALMETTO RIDGE AT NORTH PORT
Sept. 17
Whoa, wait a minute. How can this be an intriguing game, you ask? After all, Palmetto Ridge is the Destroyer of Charlotte, coming off a wildly successful breakthrough season. The Bears crushed the Tarpons last year based primarily on a specific schematic mismatch and since then has lost a huge amount of its offensive production to graduation. Dynamic running back Jaden Booker should return, but outside of his production, the Bears bring back just two other players who found the end zone in 2020. Upset alert? That’s a tall order, but playing well against the Bears would bode well for the program’s growth under first-year coach Garon Belser.
FORT MYERS AT CHARLOTTE
Oct. 22
This is typically the time of the year when the Peace River Rivalry is played, but if you can’t face one rival, why not face the other? The Green Wave is, of course, Charlotte’s oldest rival and this year the two will square off with district positioning on the line. Both teams could find themselves looking up at Dunbar and North Fort Myers in the standings, but a win against either of those teams means a title could be in play when they meet in Charlotte’s first home game since Sept. 3.
NORTH PORT AT LEMON BAY
Nov. 5
On paper, Lemon Bay’s schedule is somewhat soft, so duplicating last year’s regular season success seems likely. That said, playing a possibly resurgent North Port team in the regular season finale might be just the perfect jumping off point to the playoffs, since it should be a step up in competition. Also, as a non-region game, the two squads can just let it all hang out in what should be a fun game to watch.
DESOTO COUNTY AT HARDEE
Nov. 5
The state’s oldest rivalry promises to be a bit more competitive this season as an improved Bulldogs team carries the memory of 2020’s horrid 62-0 drubbing into Wauchula. While the Bulldogs might be playing better football in 2021, it’s worth remembering Hardee was very young a year ago and a wealth of talent returns from that team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.