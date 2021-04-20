Miss Englewood Fast Pitch 12U Stingrays

The Miss Englewood Fast Pitch 12U Stingrays swept the competition to win the Miss FL Midseason tournament recently. They are, from left, Alexis Martincek, Lili Tonderys, Marra Hutson, Isabella Fugit, Aniyah Delacruz, Ava Duke, Mia Hale, Bella Goff, Isabella Maglio and, lying down, Lyla Rodriguez.

 PHOTO Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments