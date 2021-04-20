The Miss Englewood Fast Pitch 12U Stingrays swept the competition to win the Miss FL Midseason tournament recently. They are, from left, Alexis Martincek, Lili Tonderys, Marra Hutson, Isabella Fugit, Aniyah Delacruz, Ava Duke, Mia Hale, Bella Goff, Isabella Maglio and, lying down, Lyla Rodriguez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.