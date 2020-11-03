Numbers haven’t been on Port Charlotte’s side this year when it comes to the swimming pool
With a roster roughly half the size of past seasons, Pirates swim coach J.R. Whaley has had to do a lot of mixing and matching during a cut-down, coronavirus-addled regular season slate, especially when work and study schedules got in the way.
“Just having a season and getting through it was No. 1,” Whaley said. “Numbers were definitely down. That was the biggest and most surprising thing about the year. The challenge wasn’t the competition – it was overcoming the numbers.”
Ultimately, Port Charlotte managed to send two boys swimmers and a girls relay team to this weekend’s state championships in Stuart. In all, 16 area swimmers will compete in individual events at the Class 4A and 3A championships, led by Venice’s 11. Charlotte placed two and North Port advanced one.
In Port Charlotte’s case, Karl Myers is looking to end his high school career on a high note in the 200 and 100 freestyle events while sophomore Tony Hensel has his sights set on breaking school records in his two events.
Hensel shattered the Pirates’ school mark in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.78 at the district meet and finish four seconds off that time at regionals. That regional time was still good for 18th heading into the state meet. By matching or besting his district time, Hensel stands a strong chance of competing in the finals.
“If he can get himself into a final swim and set the record again, that would be a phenomenal season for him, especially as a sophomore,” Whaley said.
Hensel is also competing in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Karl Myers will represent Port Charlotte in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. Myers won the 100 at the district meet with a time of 50.83 seconds, then cracked the 50-point barrier with a 49.98 showing at regional. He also set a school record with a time of 1:47.90 in the 200 at regionals and is playing with house money at Stuart, Whaley said.
“He has already achieved a lot, so State is just a bonus,” Whaley said. “He absolutely crushed our school record at regionals. He gets a bonus chance to get out there and see what he can do to that.”
The best chance an area swimmer has at a potential state title is Venice sophomore Amadeusz Knop. He enters the Class 4A state meet with the second-best time in the 200 individual medley (1:53.00). Venice junior Sarah Sensenbrenner is also in title territory in the 100 backstroke. Her qualifying time of 56.62 puts her just barely a second off the top qualifying mark and third overall.
A list of area qualifiers for this week’s Class 4A and Class 3A state meets:
CHARLOTTE: James Rose (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Karys Nelson (100 freestyle).
NORTH PORT: Michael Kent (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke).
PORT CHARLOTTE: Karl Myers (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Tony Hensel (500 freestyle, 100 breastroke), Girls 200 medley (Bryanna Robinson, Melody Stelmaszek, Evelyn Negrette, Lucabella Romero).
VENICE: Sarah Sensenbrenner (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Emma Theis (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Kirill Luka (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Sarah Koenig (200 medley, 100 breaststroke), Amadeusz Knop (200 medley, 100 backstroke), Max Eckerman (200 medley, 100 breaststroke), Cash Kruysman (1-meter dive), Brednan Held (100 freestyle), Jack Lambert (500 freestyle), Lara Oktay (100 breaststroke), Girls 200 medley (Sage Yenari, Koenig, Ella Marlow, Hannah Hardin), Boys 200 medley (Knop, Eckerman, Luka, Emery Reszka), Girls 200 free (Michelle Whelton, Halle Moore, Sensenbrenner, Amelia Baca), boys 200 free (Eckerman, Dylan Bechtold, Held, Lambert), Girls 400 free (Marlow, Oktay, Hardin, Sensenbrenner), boys 400 free (Knop, Held, Reszka, Lambert).
