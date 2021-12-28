Athletes in our area had plenty of accomplishments to celebrate this year.
Competitors in every sport went into the playoffs, with a few even bringing home state championship rings in weightlifting, wrestling, soccer and football.
Here’s 21 of the top moments and achievements from the 2021 year of Sun Preps sports:
Blazek signs with Ball State
One of the top stories of the 2020 high school football season, Colin Blazek went from never starting a varsity game to leading Venice to a finish in the regional final.
He earned a scholarship offer to Ball State for his efforts, and spent the past season grey shirting as an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Indians.
Venice girls soccer wins state final
The Venice girls soccer team experienced heartbreak in 2020 when it lost to Lourdes Academy in the state championship game, but had its chance for vengeance this past season.
The Lady Indians took advantage — holding on to win on penalty kicks against Lourdes behind a star-studded roster including current college soccer players Kiki Slattery, Ashton Pennell, Eileen Solomon, Rachel Dalton and Madelyn Krause.
Ragazzone goes out on top
Lauren Ragazzone left a legacy with Lemon Bay girls soccer as she broke both the single-season and career goal-scoring records in team history.
Ragazzone ended on a high note, too, scoring an area-high 35 goals as she led Lemon Bay to a 15-8 record, winning a second straight regional title before finishing in the state semifinals.
Venice lacrosse wins first district title
When the Venice girls lacrosse team started its program in 2019, the Lady Indians won just one game all season.
This past year, Venice displayed how far it’s come as it went on to win a district championship, 14-5, over Newsome this past spring.
Lady Tarpons win regional championship
The Charlotte girls basketball team fielded the best squad its ever put together last season, and it showed.
With three top scoring options in Ary Hicks (14.3 points per game), D’Yanis Jimenez (13.7 ppg) and Bella Desjardins (13.1 ppg) Charlotte was often too talented to contain — often blowing teams out with running clocks during a 22-3 record.
Charlotte got even better as the postseason arrived, winning the first regional championship in team history before being eliminated in the state semifinals.
Carroll, Tarpons win region
The Tarpons boys basketball team had an up-and-down regular season before taking their game to another level in the postseason.
Charlotte (21-10) dispatched a brutal stretch of opponents in Lehigh, Dunbar and East Lake as it won a regional championship.
The run wouldn’t have been possible without senior Tre Carroll. The forward/center averaged 22.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the season as he powered Charlotte on both ends of the floor.
Roper, Mellor lead Venice on run
Two four-year players for the Venice High softball team, Kayleigh Roper and Becka Mellor, put their experience to work in their senior seasons.
The third-base, first-base duo each hit over .480 with at least 28 runs, 44 hits and 20 extra-base hits across 29 games
The two led Venice to a 24-5 record and a finish in the regional final.
Three weightlifters win state titles
Girls weightlifters in our area had breakout seasons that went all the way to the state championships.
North Port finished the best it ever has with third place in 3A competition behind a state title from Madison Atwood.
Elsewhere in the area, Daphnie Toussaint of Charlotte and Tara Yount of Port Charlotte also brought home state championships in their respective weight classes.
Tarpons take weightlifting title
The Charlotte boys weightlifting team needed top performances from everyone on its roster in the 2A state championships, and got just that to claim the title.
Logan James, the Sun Preps boys weightlifter of the year, won his district and region on the way to his best lift of the season at states — lifting 15 pounds over his personal record to finish as the runner-up in the 219-pound weight class.
Tarpons, four wrestlers win state titles
The Charlotte wrestling team won its third state championship in program history behind one of its deepest group of competitors.
Andrew Austin (42-2, state champion), Lucas Willis (34-2, state champion), Cody Rice (43-3, state champion), Nathaniel Box (40-10, fourth at states), Isaac Church (42-5, runner up at states), Camren French (16-5, fifth at states) and Patrick Nolan (35-4, third at states), among others.
Aside from Austin, Willis and Rice, Lance Schyck of Lemon Bay also won a state championship in 1A with a 39-0 finish.
Buckle outruns competition at states
The class of the area in girls track this year, North Port’s Kylah Buckle won three district titles — in the 200 meter, 400 meter and 4x400 relay — before continuing on to compete in those events at both the regional and state level.
Buckle proved to be dominant in the 400 meter as she won the area’s only track and field state title.
Knop competes at Olympic Trials
Just a 16-year-old swimmer at Venice High, Amadeusz Knop already has his sights set high.
The Indians athlete competed at the 200-backstroke in the U.S. Olympic Trials this past summer in Omaha, Nebraska.
Though Knop didn’t qualify for the Olympics, he should have more chances in 2024 and 2028.
Wadsworth stands out in cross country
Tyler Wadsworth was nearly unbeatable in cross country this season.
The Pirates senior left every local runner in his dust as he won both a district and regional championship — finishing in seventh-place with a time of 15:56 at the 2A state championships.
Lady Mantas have historic season
Chances are if someone saw the Lemon Bay volleyball team play this year they saw them win.
The Lady Mantas went 26-3 behind a deep roster led by five players with over 100 kills in Gabriella Crespo (227 kills), Presley Engelauf (216 kills), Ocean Roth (200 kills), Taylor Orris (163 kills) and Elexis Lamparello (110 kills).
Lemon Bay leaned on this group — along with setter Kendall Steinert and defensive specialist Brooke Andrews — to beat every area team aside from Venice on the way to a regional final finish.
Venice volleyball wins 20th straight district
Brian Wheatley has led the Venice volleyball team to unprecedented success in his 28 seasons.
The Lady Indians won their first-ever district title under Wheatley in 1994 and have lost the district just twice since — going on to win 13 regional titles and five state titles, too.
That run continued this season as Venice made it 20 straight district championships under Wheatley when they dispatched Gulf Coast in four sets on Oct. 21 at the TeePee behind 24-kill night from senior middle hitter Paden Keller.
Lemon Bay goes undefeated
The Mantas proved their 2020 breakthrough was no fluke with an even better 2021.
Lemon Bay went 9-0 as it trounced every single opponent in the regular season by over 35 points.
The offense, led by first-year starting quarterback Trey Rutan, dynamic receiver Aaron Pasick and a three-headed monster at running back — Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger and Jake Sekach — put opponents away with ease while the first-string defense allowed just one score.
The Mantas were eventually eliminated against Clewiston in the regional semifinals.
Lainhart, Adams last golfers standing
High school golf in Florida was challenging yet again this season and just two area golfers — Eddie Lainhart of Port Charlotte and Jackson Adams of Venice — made the state championships.
Lainhart and Adams each averaged under 40 strokes per nine holes and broke 80 to reach states this fall.
Indians, Tarpons swim to states
The Venice and Charlotte swim teams were well-represented at the state championships this year.
The Indians were led by Maeve Eckerman, Sarah Koenig, Lara Oktay, Emma Theis, Addyson Domian, Lydia Douthit and Michelle Whelton on the girls side and Max Eckerman, Amadeuz Knop, Jack Lambert, Kirill Luka, Owen Mowry, Emery Eszka and Aidan Siers.
Charlotte featured top swimmers like Celina Myers, Rozana Manta, Megan Morales, Kasey Roy, Zoe Schwartz, Charlie Plaisted, Gage McCauley, Gage Slorp and James Rose.
Holland leads DeSoto turnaround
The DeSoto County football team had as bad of a season as any team could have in 2020.
The Bulldogs dealt with COVID-19 and low numbers as they lost every game they played. This season, new coach and athletic director Sam Holland put the team in a better position for success.
Holland pulled out of FHSAA competition and played an independent schedule — going 6-3 and ending the season with a 14-8 statement win over longtime rival Hardee a year after losing, 62-0, to the Wildcats.
Venice football wins states
After battling one of the nation’s best teams in St. Thomas Aquinas for five straight years in the playoffs, Venice moved up to 8A and took its turn as the tormentor.
The Indians won every playoff game by at least four touchdowns as they steamrolled their way to a third state championship — its first since 2017 — led by a star-studded class including over a dozen players with Division-I offers.
Sun Preps honor athletes of the year
The Sun Preps sports team began what’s expected to be an annual tradition of honoring area athletes this year.
The team — sports editor Scott Zucker and sports writers Vinnie Portell and Patrick Obley — went over stats, game notes and suggestions from coaches and athletic directors to determine the best of our area in early June at CoolToday Park.
Stay tuned for what the 2022 Sun Preps awards banquet will look like.
