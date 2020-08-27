The high school football season begins one week from today and the schedules are starting to fall into place after some cancellations and postponements.
This is sure to be a unique fall sports season — with fans limited to 25 percent capacity, the season shortened and games not counting toward playoff seeding.
One thing that can be counted on, however, is that there will be games that fans won’t want to miss. To save you some time from scouring the schedules and researching matchups, the Sun has picked out five games to watch this upcoming season.
1. Charlotte at Port Charlotte, Oct. 23
This is always a fan favorite as the two powerhouses of Charlotte County meet up to determine who is the best.
Though the crowd won’t meet its typical packed-house standards this year, the play on the field should be as good as it’s ever been.
Last year, the Pirates broke a 6-year losing streak to the Tarpons as Port Charlotte's Logan Rogers ran in a touchdown in the final minute to hold on for a 24-20 win.
With several returners on both sides — including quarterbacks John Busha and Rogers — expect another nail-biter from these area rivals.
2. Venice at Manatee, Oct. 30
The Indians host national powerhouse IMG Academy on Sept. 4 and perennial state title contenders Vero Beach on Sept. 11, but the most important — and emotionally charged — game of the season is sure to come against the Hurricanes.
The Indians and Hurricanes were rivals in the early and mid-2000’s, and they renewed that rivalry last season.
Venice lost the district title to Manatee at Powell-Davis Stadium, but returned the favor as they took the regional championship from the Hurricanes on their own field.
The two teams should be evenly matched again this year, and it could serve as a preview of another high-stakes playoff battle.
3. Port Charlotte at Palmetto, Sept. 11
Palmetto looked unstoppable at times last year, going 12-2 on its way to losing, 34-30, to Central (Miami) in the state semifinal.
Though the Tigers crushed the Pirates, 47-7, in the regular season, Port Charlotte gave them all they could handle in the regional playoffs — coming up seven points short of the upset.
This year, Port Charlotte returns several key players and will likely need to get through Palmetto to make a run at a regional championship. Their matchup on Sept. 11 should be a preview at what could be an intense rematch.
4. Venice at Lakeland, Oct. 9
The Indians and Dreadnaughts were a couple of wins away from facing each other for a state championship last year — with Lakeland losing in the regional final and Venice losing in the state semifinal.
Two years ago, Lakeland won it all as the Dreadnaughts knocked off St. Thomas Aquinas, so they clearly know what it takes to reach the top.
Both teams have championship aspirations once again this year and remain in the same class — meaning a playoff matchup is possible.
The last time they played Lakeland pulled out a 33-30 win in the 2019 spring game. Another close game wouldn’t surprise anyone in 2020.
5. Hardee at DeSoto County, Nov. 6
The state’s oldest continuous rivalry, DeSoto County and Hardee have played each year since 1921. Last year, the matchup was a win-or-go-home game for the Bulldogs, who lost, 42-6, and were eliminated from playoff contention.
The two teams will again play in the season’s final week, with DeSoto County hosting this year’s game. Even though there won’t be playoff stakes attached to this year’s game — with every team making the playoffs in 2020 — the Bulldogs will surely be hungry for some vengeance after the way in which last season ended.
