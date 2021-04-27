VENICE — Save for a few errors and a run, the Venice High softball team had little reason to fret in its district semifinal game against Gulf Coast.
Lady Indians pitcher Karsyn Rutherford allowed the first two Sharks runners of the game to reach base — on a single and an error — but escaped the jam unscathed before her offense backed her with a five-run first inning on the way to a 9-1 win at Venice High School on Tuesday night.
“I know our kids well enough that I wasn’t even worried about it,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of his team allowing two baserunners to open the game. “We’ve gotten out of that jam so much. The kids don’t get stressed out. They just keep playing.
“I told them, ‘If we were down 4-0 in the first inning, I wouldn’t have been stressed out about it.’”
The Indians (21-4) made Gulf Coast pay for not scoring as Jordan O’Brien hit a single, Becka Mellor hit an RBI triple, Kayleigh Roper hit an RBI single, Micaela Hartman walked, Bri Weimer hit a two-run triple and Liv Seibert knocked in a run on an error — seizing a 5-0 lead that continued to grow in the second, third and sixth innings.
Meanwhile, Rutherford got into a rhythm in the circle.
The junior left-hander allowed just two walks and two singles over the next six innings as the Sharks scored just one run — in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly following a pair of Indians errors.
“Karsyn missed her spot on the first pitch of the night, and I don’t think she missed her spot again for the rest of the night,” Constantino said.
The offense continued to pound out hits even after Venice’s first-inning onslaught.
O’Brien knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second, Liv Seibert hit an RBI single in the third before O’Brien and Roper hit each hit a solo home run in the sixth.
“It’s pretty solid because once one person starts hitting it goes back-to-back-to-back and we keep going with the flow,” O’Brien said of her team’s offense.
“I wasn’t nervous tonight. I had faith in us and I knew we were going to play our game, calm and relaxed.”
Venice will host Riverdale at 7 p.m. Friday in the district championship game after the Raiders inched out a 1-0 win over North Port in Tuesday night’s district semifinal game.
But no matter what Riverdale throws Venice’s way, it’s going to be hard to throw the Indians off their game.
“We’ve played through everything you can play through from when this senior class was freshmen up to now,” Constantino said. We’ve played through being up 15-1 and winning 18-17 to winning on back-to-back suicide squeezes in the seventh inning.
“We’ve seen it all by this point.”
