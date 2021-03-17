Now that the FHSAA has released the latest district realignment, it’s time to take a closer look at who the local prep football teams will be dealing with on the road to the postseason.
We’ll take a closer look at the local teams when spring practice begins on April 26, but for now, here’s the opponents each will face in district play.
VENICE (10-4)
District 8A-12
The opponents: Gulf Coast, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota Riverview, Sarasota.
About the district: Venice has already caused some intrigue by welcoming a pair of transfers from Sarasota Riverview in quarterback Ryan Browne and athlete Omari Hayes. Thanks to the transfers and graduation losses, the Rams (9-2 in 2020), are now without their top two quarterback options and are missing three of their top four rushing threats, as well as their leading receiver (Hayes). … Gulf Coast (3-4) returns promising quarterback Konner Barrett, who completed 58.5% of his passes and had a 13-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, however graduation will decimate his receiving corps. The defense is also losing its top three players. … Lakewood Ranch (5-4) lost roughly two dozen seniors from a team that got its five wins against opponents with an aggregate record of 8-35. Of the Mustangs’ four losses, three were blowouts – two against Manatee and one by Venice. Lakewood Ranch lost those three games by an average score of 53-13. … Sarasota (5-6) was the other team to defeat Lakewood Ranch last season. The Sailors were erratic, but ultimately very similar to the Mustangs, defeating teams with poor records and struggling against top opposition. They lost to Venice 71-0 and Sarasota Riverview, 28-7.
NORTH PORT (2-6)
District 7A-12
The opponents: Immokalee, Lehigh, Palmetto Ridge, Riverdale.
About the district: The Bobcats (2-6) failed to finish their season and recently lost their coach, but they still might avoid the cellar of this district. Immokalee (0-7) was shut out in four consecutive games before forfeiting its season finale. … Lehigh (5-5) was erratic, but gave Charlotte (21-16) and Fort Myers (31-21) good battles before losing. The Lightning return Richard Young, a four-star running back who rushed for 982 yards, for his junior season. … Palmetto Ridge (9-1) broke through after consecutive 4-6 campaigns, but figures to be heading back to the lab after heavy graduation losses. They’ll center their efforts around dazzling running back Jaden Booker, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards as a sophomore after amassing just over 1,100 as a freshman. … Riverdale (2-6) was last seen getting smashed 47-0 by Venice in the postseason but one week earlier battled Fort Myers before falling 48-40. That performance was an outlier, though, as the Raiders were smashed by Lehigh and Dunbar while getting their two wins against a pair of teams with a combined 2-14 record.
CHARLOTTE (7-3)
District 6A-13
The opponents: Cape Coral, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Ida Baker, North Fort Myers.
About the district: There is no scenario in which any team sees the likes of Dunbar and Fort Myers in their district and thinks they’ve got it made. While Charlotte figures out a few key pieces on offense, it returns a wealth of talent on defense. Cape Coral (1-8) hasn’t posted a winning record since 2014 and has just two wins in the past two seasons. … The week after Charlotte lost to Palmetto Ridge 28-7 in the playoffs, Dunbar (8-3) ended the Bears’ season with a 12-9 win. The Tigers should return quarterback Daveon Palmer, who threw for 2,227 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 61.2% completion percentage, along with two of their top four receivers, as well as their top running back, Deondrick McCutcheon (439 yards). Defensively, Dunbar will return Jeremiah Livingston and Bobby Dennis, each of whom collected 10 sacks in 2020. … Fort Myers (6-3) could be in a bit of a rebuild, with heavy graduation losses on offense, especially at running back. The defense might have taken an even harder hit, losing six of its top seven leaders in tackles. … Ida Baker (4-4) could be a bit of a surprise next season as it enters Year 3 under former Texas state champion coach Chuck Faucette. The Bulldogs are returning just about every key playmaker on a team that mauled inferior competition while acquitting itself well against tougher competition. … North Fort Myers (8-1) has gone 39-13 over the past five seasons, so while the Red Knights do have some holes to fill, one can be confident they have players to plug in. Most notably, they will have to replace running backs, Brett Reed and Tavin Ward, who combined for 1,690 yards and 19 touchdowns.
DESOTO COUNTY (0-10)
PORT CHARLOTTE (5-4)
District 5A-12
Opponents: Booker, Hardee, Sebring.
About the district: The Bulldogs and Pirates both will be rebuilding, albeit in different ways. DeSoto County welcomes new coach Sam Holland into the fold while Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman will be retooling both sides of the ball after some key graduation losses. Booker (1-8) has fallen on hard times since going 6-5 in 2018. The Tornadoes have just three wins in the past two seasons, two coming against winless opponents. … Hardee (3-5) scuffled along in 2020, but looks to be improved in 2021 with many of its offensive playmakers returning. The Wildcats have a running-passing combo returning at quarterback with rising senior Caden Dunlap and rising sophomore Kellon Lindsey. They also return their top five running options. … Sebring (8-1) is the one team that most likely stands in Port Charlotte’s way. The Blue Streaks will return quarterback Cam Kimbrall and four defensive stalwarts in Eli Bertrand (13 tackles for loss), Quentin X. Joyner(9 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Josiah Taylor (50 tackles, 7 TFL) and Eric Beck (7 TFL, 23 quarterback hurries).
LEMON BAY (8-2)
Region 4A-3
Region opponents: American Heritage (Delray Beach), Clewiston, Davenport, Discovery, Glades Central. Lakewood, Parrish Community, Somerset Canyons, Tenoroc.
About the region: Lemon Bay's breakout season looks to be sustainable as a number of key Manta Rays return in 2021, not the least of whom being running back Jason Hogan and his 18 touchdowns. Also returning to Lemon Bay's region is American Heritage (4-4), the team that ended the Mantas' season in the playoffs. … Clewiston (6-2) lost in the opening round to eventual Class 4A state champion Cardinal Gibbons. … Davenport is a brand-new high school formed from the breakup of Ridge Community (5-5 in Class 8A). … Glades Central (5-1) has a hallowed tradition as a 4A power, but freelanced in 2020, as did Somerset Canyons (3-2). … Lakewood bowed out of last season’s playoffs in the region semifinals after falling 17-14 to Tampa Catholic in double-overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.