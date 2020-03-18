We only got to watch eight or so games of the softball season before it was shut down for the foreseeable future.
Even so, there were plenty of telling signs of where the season might be heading if and when it picks back up.
Rising to the top
Before the break, the pecking order was just beginning to work itself out and Charlotte and Venice seemed to be the frontrunners for a deep run.
Charlotte opened the season with a gauntlet of a schedule, playing the No. 1 team in the country, Lakewood Ranch, twice and also battled with Venice.
The Lady Indians didn't have as difficult of a schedule, but they took care of business, entering the break with an 8-2 record with their only losses coming against Manatee.
Both coaches touted their depth before the season and both enjoyed hot starts. A big reason for their collective success has been their elite offenses.
Charlotte has averaged 6.3 runs per game and is batting .333 as a team. They're keeping pace with Venice, which scored 7.6 runs per game with a .332 average.
There's no telling if the two teams will keep up their momentum after what will be at least a five-week break due to the spread of COVID-19, but they are out front as it stands now.
Early Player of the Year votes
Lemon Bay's Bailey Grossenbacher named the Sun's Player of the Year the last two seasons, but this year might not present in more of a challenge.
That's not to say Grossenbacher isn't in the running as she leads the area with a .565 average and 15 RBIs. She also hit her 17th career home run recently, breaking the school record. But there are plenty of talented hitters and pitchers looking to dethrone her and two of them come from the area's top two teams.
Venice has seen plenty of success and was well on its way to a 20-win season. Kayleigh Roper has been instrumental in that trajectory after a scorching hot start to the year.
Coach Steve Constantino has said that the lineup is built around her most nights and she has delivered in big ways.
With the Lady Indians holding a 1-0 lead against Charlotte on March 3, Roper stepped up and hit a deep 3-RBI double to center field to break open the scoring. On the season she is batting .424 with 14 RBIs and a home run.
Another slugger making big improvements this season is Charlotte's Savannah Jacobs.
Jacobs is batting .409 with nine RBIs in eight games so far. In her three games prior to the Lady Tarpons' second loss to Lakewood Ranch, Jacobs went 4 for 9 with nine RBIs, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple against Mariner.
Her offense has seen consistent progress throughout the season as she was heading toward a career year statistically.
Up-and-coming youngsters
Though the upperclassmen have taken the reigns and continue to thrive this year, there are a few young guns that are quickly making a case for more recognition.
That starts with Port Charlotte freshman McKenzie "Mickey" Coslor, who has been a bright spot in an up and down start to the season.
She currently sits first in the district in stolen bases (11 for 11) and runs scored (13) and has yet to strikeout. She has been an offensive spark for the Lady Pirates (3-5), batting .524 on the year.
Across the Peace River, Charlotte has a host of contributing underclassmen. Kassidy Hopper had a breakout freshman season and is backing it up this year.
She's third on the team in runs scored with seven and is a defensive magnet at second base. Also in the infield are freshmen Faith Brown at catcher and Jasmine Jones at shortstop. Sophomore Madison Brooks owns the lone home run of the season for Charlotte.
Then come a pair of sophomores in the circle.
Lemon Bay's Ella Kraszewski was one of the top area pitchers last year as a freshman and has been strong both pitching and batting this season.
After notching a no-hitter last year, Kraszewski has taken some lumps early in 2020, but has made up for it at the plate. She's batting .400 with two triples and 11 RBIs while also boasting a 5-3 record with 40 strikeout and a 2.78 ERA.
Venice has it's own slinger in Karsyn Rutherford, who is 8-1 with a 1.5 ERA in her first 10 appearances of the year. She's struck out 31 with just 11 walks so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.