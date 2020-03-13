When Kevin Dubrule took the field this past week to play in the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, he thought he was simply getting an opportunity to play collegiate baseball in front of his friends and family.
However, as the Army shortstop and former Venice Indian would soon find out, it was likely the last time he will step foot on a diamond this spring as an outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted the NCAA to suspend athletic competition and cancel upcoming championships.
“It’s a really confusing situation,” Kevin said. “I know we’ve been delayed coming back to school and our spring break got extended two weeks. I’m just remaining positive, but we’re not really sure (about the season) at this point.”
On the other coast of Florida, Kevin’s older brother Scott felt the repercussions of the cancelations and suspensions even harder.
Scott, a senior infielder for Jacksonville University, was hitting .426 with 20 runs and 10 walks through 18 games as he tried to build a case for the Major League Baseball draft this summer.
“I mean I’d be devastated if this is it for my college baseball career, but at the same time, I’m optimistic about it that it’ll work out,” Scott said on Thursday night. “Baseball is all I’ve ever known and it would be tough for it to end just like that.”
But Scott won’t have to worry about his collegiate career ending just yet, as the NCAA announced Friday that it will extend a year of eligibility to any spring student athletes impacted by suspensions.
“You have a time window to play the game, especially in college, and to have that potentially curtailed by something out of your control is tough because these kids have worked their whole lives for this opportunity,” said Mike Dubrule, father of Scott and Kevin.
“We just talked to (Scott). They had a scrimmage up in Jacksonville in front of scouts and their coach made the announcement about the eligibility. I’m super excited for him because I really didn’t want college baseball to end for him that way.”
Kevin was with teammates watching the Rays host the Phillies at Charlotte Sports Park in what would be one of the final spring training games of the season when the news broke on Thursday.
As a freshman, Kevin will have three more years to play baseball for Army, but some of his teammates' careers likely came to an end this week because they must start their service time.
“It’s frustrating because it’s a group of guys who you’ve been grinding with since August and for a service academy, our seniors are done because there’s no such thing as red-shirting at a service academy,” Kevin said.
“So they’re done and it’s disappointing. Some of those guys had a crazy impact on me.”
Before coronavirus
As of a week ago, life in college baseball couldn’t have been going much better for the Dubrule brothers.
Scott, coming off a season in which he hit .309, was playing some of the best baseball of his life at a crucial time — with the MLB Draft just three months away.
“I mean it’s not something I express, I try to keep it to myself, but yeah I’ve had this great start to the year and it’s hard to replicate a start like that,” he said.
“It’s definitely thrown a monkey wrench into my life, but I guess that’s what keeps life interesting.”
And Kevin, the only freshman starter on his team, had the shortstop job locked up just after arriving on campus. Through 14 games this season he’s hitting .282 with six walks and three strikeouts.
“Kevin is the one of the most impressive freshmen I’ve ever been around,” Army baseball coach Jim Foster said. “I’ve been doing it a long time in pro ball and college baseball and he’s right up there. In all areas. Athletically, academically, the way he carries himself, how mature he is, the type of person he is.
“He’s been raised the right way by some unbelievable parents and a wonderful family. He’s unbelievable. He’s that good.”
Now with two sons in college baseball, Mike said he and his wife, Deborah, had stepped back from their full-time jobs to travel and watch Kevin and Scott play as much as possible.
“To see them be successful is a real blessing,” Mike said. “They learned a lot from their time in Venice and their coaches there really prepared them for success in college. It’s been great to watch that happen.”
The two brothers text each other every day, with Scott often offering swing tips or even just advice in navigating through life as a college baseball player.
Life going forward
It’s hard to say what life will look like for anyone over the upcoming days and weeks, but for Scott and Kevin it looks like more college baseball will be in the future. Though this season will likely soon be over, each will have the opportunity to return for another year in 2021.
In the meantime they both plan to keep their skills sharp while taking online classes until their schools allow students to return, whenever that may be.
“For us, just talking with the boys, this is a problem beyond everyone’s control,” Mike said of the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s easy to get caught up in the anxiety of what’s going on, but for them and their teammates it’s, ‘Affect what you can affect and it will all work out in the end.’
“That’s really all you can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.