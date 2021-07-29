ARCADIA – Cherish Wiggins and Vashawd Ford have grown up together playing football, Cherish being the Tyreek Hill to Vashawd’s Odell Beckham Jr.
“Most kids, they just want to play Fortnite and stay home but me and (Cherish), we like to do work,” Ford said. “We’ll work out and do something instead of just sitting in the house. If she’s on the field struggling, I’m going to say she can do better and she will, too.”
Their gridiron goals were put on hold last year during the pandemic. In that time, the DeSoto Youth Football and Cheer Organization began to fall apart and its future was in doubt.
The two 12-under football players will get their chance, thanks to a bit of a rebirth for the DYFCO. Travis Edwards, who previously worked in the Venice organization, took the reins three months ago and in that time transformed the entire operation.
“I like being able to run down the field and being outside. That’s what really brought me out,” Wiggins said this week after picking up her new equipment and uniform. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen and I was kind of disappointed. I’m really excited. A little bit nervous because it’s my first time.”
With his nonstop energy and connections, Edwards has positioned the DYFCO for sustained success. The organization’s home field, Richard Bowers Stadium (1175 S. Hillsborough), was brought back to life by cutting back encroaching trees and repairing bare patches. The team’s equipment and uniforms – some of which had been used for so long the coaches had once played in them – have been replaced thanks to donations from nearby organizations.
The biggest donation came in this past week when the Sarasota Hurricanes donated a trailer of shoulder pads, helmets, cheer uniforms, blocking dummies and practice jerseys in DeSoto’s colors.
Local businesses bankrolled new logos and other necessary equipment, apparel and signage.
“We’ve got all five teams and they’re packed; we couldn’t take anymore players,” Edwards said. “We started running out of equipment and other people in our conference reached out to us because they see what’s going on.”
Edwards’ efforts paid off as 125 kids came out for football this season -- the most in recent memory – as well as several new coaches. Among the fresh faces is the group’s first-ever girl player (Wiggins) and first female coach, Shericka Daniels.
“A lot of people said we were going to shut down, we weren’t going to have a team,” Edwards said. “We just went out into the community and tried to let them know, hey, this year, we’re getting new uniforms, we’re getting everything new and you see the effect.”
Daniels, who will coach the flag football team in which her son plays, said the new energy has been refreshing.
“It’s what we wanted. It’s a new culture, a new attitude and environment,” she said. “I’m just happy to be the first female and be a part of it. It’s great to see the turnout. The numbers are high and we’re going to have a great season this year.”
There are other firsts, as well. The team will be playing host to a jamboree for the first time. Avon Park, Hardee and Sarasota are coming to Arcadia this Saturday with games beginning at 9 a.m. with the final kickoff happening at 6 p.m.
“We have six home games this year and that’s never happened, either,” Edwards said. “So that’s new for us. “
Edwards said the organization has also aligned itself with new DeSoto County High football coach Sam Holland’s program with the goal of teaching the youth players some of Holland’s high school playbook.
“We’re cycling all these players as a feeder system,” Edwards said.
Wiggins and Ford each have their eyes set on playing for the Bulldogs on Friday nights.
“Now we’ve got new jerseys, not the same old ones that have been used over and over all the time,” Ford said. “We’ve got a field and a better team, so it’s different and better experience. I can bring out some of my friends and show them how I can play on the field, show them that I’m actually good at football.”
