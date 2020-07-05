Two years ago, almost to the day, I sat on a small set of bleachers in the Harold Ave. gym watching the next wave of area athletes.
In the background, I was keeping a close eye on their coach, Cookie Hall, who was set to receive a special award that day for her service. It was my first assignment for the Sun after moving back to my home state following a year in Georgia.
As they presented the award to Cookie, her eyes beamed with pride and welled up with tears. The parents lining the court erupted in cheers for the lifetime mentor of the area's youth.
I immediately got a sense of what this community had to offer.
During my two years at the Sun, I built tight bonds with the area's rising athletes and coaches, enjoyed friendly battles with parents and readers and set out to document the lives of the citizens of Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
It is my favorite thing to do. There's nothing more fulfilling than digging into the mentality of a competitor or following the fight of a mother battling cancer or a runner overcoming a severe neck injury.
I learned the intensity of the Port Charlotte-Charlotte rivalry and got sucked into that battle early, but worked to win both sides over — though we all still offer playful jabs from time to time.
With every story I wrote, I tried to gain the trust of the schools and their fan bases. That led to plenty of stories offered by coaches and parents. All of my best work came from those who opened up their lives and their pasts for me to explore and share with our readers.
Without that support, we as sports writers simply can't do what we do.
This job also gave me a rare opportunity to link back up with my college colleague Vinnie Portell. We spent three years scouring the USF campus for stories and then worked to improve the sports section at the Sun, bringing it into the digital age and expanding our coverage.
This isn't a job you do if you don't eat, sleep and breathe sports and people — even for someone as anti-social as I am. Driving 500 miles, eight hours round trip in a day to Jacksonville for state volleyball and soccer playoffs isn't exactly a leisure activity for most. But we at the Sun do it because we care about the stories we chase.
Because the game is only half the story. The kids of our area are the other, more important, half.
Lifting them up, documenting their successes, keeping them in check at times and helping them move on to the next level is what we strive to accomplish.
The story behind the game and the people that enable them to happen have always been my focus. It's been my passion for the past seven years.
But for now, I'm stepping away from writing as I move back to Tampa and take a job outside journalism because it's what's best for my own family. It wasn't an easy decision as it's never easy to leave communities like this.
You've embraced me from the jump, encouraged me along the way, called me out when needed — and occasionally when not needed — and enabled me to thrive.
For that I thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.