The “Woody Boys” planted their flag in Charlotte County in 1996 with their parents, Lee and Janine Woodliff, after Lee retired from the military.
The Army brats were eager to explore what they hoped would be their permanent home. In short order, the two elder siblings, Steven and Michael, were enrolled at Charlotte High while Matthew and Andrew headed to Port Charlotte Middle School.
“Charlotte County was very good to the four boys of the Woodliff family,” Matthew said earlier this month. “There are plenty of stories about us growing up and … uh … enjoying that town, bouncing on both sides of the Peace River.”
None of them could know what the future would hold – Michael’s death, Hurricane Charley, the struggle to heal and honor and celebrate in a world where time does not stand still.
More than 18 years after Michael Woodliff was killed by an improvised explosive device in the earliest days of the second war in Iraq, Matthew and his wife, Ashley, are living their best lives in Amsterdam, thanks to a telecommute job that allows Matthew to live anywhere in the world.
As the years passed, the emotional wound of Michael’s loss has healed but the memories are ever-present just below the surface of Matthew’s mind. Recently, he found a way to let them breathe.
Matthew recently ran in the Marine Corps Marathon on Oct. 30 in Washington, D.C. as a member of a group called Wear Blue: Run to Remember. It is a non-profit organization that allows families of fallen service members heal in an active way through races and regular running groups.
“It’s just one of the more healthy habits I try to pick up, and maybe a lot of that goes back to the time during high school when Mike got into wrestling,” Matthew said. “He just really kind of pivoted and got obsessed with physical fitness.
“He became a gym rat, you know, and took very good care of his body, and those are the things that I still think about and kind of give me encouragement to pay attention to what I eat, to stay active, stay healthy and feel better.”
ALL ABOUT MICHAEL
Michael Woodliff’s story is well-known at Charlotte High, where his picture hangs on the wrestling room wall and his name adorns one of the program’s most-hallowed awards.
“He was a happy prankster,” Matthew said. “He kept on the move and was easy with everybody. I think that, on top of his fighting spirit, which wasn’t confrontational or aggressive, just made him up for anything. He was down for all challenges and challengers and met any challenge with an ear-to-ear smile on his face.”
As the story goes, Michael was plucked out the Charlotte High hallways by Tarpons wrestling coach Bill Hoke to plug a hole in the roster. In his short time with the program, Michael played a key role as the Tarpons won district and region titles.
But it was during his senior year that Michael tricked his mother into signing an early enlistment form for the Army by telling her it was a field trip permission slip. He was eager to follow in the footsteps of his father and other members of the extended Woodliff family.
“I think he always wanted to squeeze as much out of the day as he could and he definitely tested everybody’s emotions,” Matthew said. “He took everybody on a rollercoaster ride, so hopefully you had a stomach for it, but in the end, I don’t think you ever regretted getting on the ride.”
The family had a sendoff for Michael at the Waffle House on Kings Highway. A while later, the four brothers got together at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before Michael shipped out to Germany.
Soon after, he was in Iraq. Steven by then had joined the Navy and was serving on a fast-attack submarine. Matthew was finishing up at Edison State, where he met Ashley and got engaged. Andrew was at Charlotte High
“When my dad was in the Army and deployed to the first Gulf War, I was a kid and you don’t think much of it. I didn’t have any thought of how dangerous it was when my father was deployed,” Matthew said. “Even with Mike, I thought it’s just another day in the military and he’s probably doing physical training and still hanging around on base or going on assignments, and you don’t necessarily appreciate day-to-day how dangerous it really could be and that they are putting their lives on the line.
“With Mike, there were a few phone calls to the house and a few letters. His spirits were high,” Matthew continued. “I just didn’t have that appreciation for how serious things were escalating and how quickly we were starting to lose soldiers. I probably had this ignorant belief that everything’s going to be fine and he’s OK ... he’s just finding a way to have a good time while he’s being asked to go over there and fight for his country.”
Unknown to the Woodliffs, Michael had earned a reputation. He deployed to Iraq with the 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armor Division.
Not long after his arrival, a man ran at him, ripping open his shirt to expose a bomb, but when the man pressed the plunger, the detonator malfunctioned. In February 2004, he narrowly escaped a building wired with explosives and earned the nickname, “Lucky.”
On March 2 of that year, his luck ran out when an improvised explosive device ripped through his convoy in Baghdad.
THE LONGEST YEAR
A soldier stood in the doorway of Lee Woodliff’s office at Salomon Smith Barney. He brought the soldier home.
“My dad just kind of opened the door and walked in very solemn and quiet and the soldier followed in full uniform,” Matthew said. “We went to the living room and nothing more was said. We all sat down and then the soldier started reading his script and it’s like, ‘Oh, gosh, it’s a movie scene.’
“You’re realizing the power of what this moment is. The shocking, very emotional and raw experience of being told that your brother – my parents’ son – is dead.”
As Michael was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, 2004 had more in store for the Woodliff family.
A few months later, Matthew and Ashley got married. They went on a cruise for their honeymoon, but it was cut short by an approaching storm. After the ship pulled into its dock Cape Canaveral, the newlyweds drove across the state and arrived in Punta Gorda just as the storm – Hurricane Charley – found them again.
“Within a couple of hours after getting home, we were all at the in-laws’ house holding mattresses up against the garage door,” Matthew said. “Everybody from the wedding from out-of-state were still in town and we all just hunkered down and held on. I remember how you could really feel the sheer power of that wind. It just cut through the seams of the house and came under the doors and the garage itself was sort of flexing, so myself and my brother-in-law had to put our body weight against it.”
In the aftermath, Matthew drove around the town that become his home base.
“Blue Tarp City, is what we called it,” he said. “The blue tarps were there for such a long period of time. Years.”
But time, just as it hadn’t done in the wake of Michael’s death, would not pause for recovery. In short order, Matthew was off to the University of Florida to finish his education, then on out into the world.
A RUN TO REMEMBER
During the week of the Marine Corps Marathon, Matthew and Ashley got the opportunity to visit with other Gold Star families. Finally, there was time to pause and reflect. He told his family’s story, heard the stories of others, and was comforted in the knowledge he was among friends.
“It was a time to bond, to heal and to run – that’s the beauty of the Wear Blue organization,” Matthew said. “We really think about the fallen and the active-duty and the families. We come together and share our hearts and work through the sad and tough emotions, then we get outside, breathe some fresh air and put some purposeful steps down in a way that really honors their memory.”
On race day, the weather was perfect and the onlookers numbered in the thousands.
“There are hundreds or maybe even thousands of Marines handing you drinks and snacks as you run and I was just over the moon with joy and enthusiasm, collecting little bursts of energy,” Matthew said.
Soon, the Wear Blue Mile rose up to meet him. Along the roadside were the names and photos of the fallen.
“It definitely hits you,” Matthew said. “It’s a mile of emotions and you run the full spectrum. It starts off with the images of the soldiers who have passed in chronological order and then it ends in the last half-mile with hundreds of supporters and volunteers holding full-size American flags and screaming, ‘Go Blue!’
“So you go from somber silence to just screaming at the top of your lungs. It just fills your cup.”
But …
“After you get through that mile,” Matthew added with a chuckle, “you realize there’s 14 more miles to go.”
In that moment, Michael’s memory found Matthew.
“He would have just embraced it,” Matthew said. “He would have rolled out of bed and say, ‘Let’s do 26 miles! Why not!’
“And the harder it got the more it sucked, he would have smiled and leaned in on it. He was never fearful in the moment, so yeah, that is the spirit I at least try to carry and tap into when I need it.”
If he has any regret of the years, Matthew said it had mostly to do with not coming back to Punta Gorda more often, especially when there is a remembrance for his brother. He is hopeful he can come around whenever the next event comes to pass. As it is for everyone, the past 18 years have both flown by and seemed a lifetime ago.
But thanks to Michael’s enduring legacy, Matthew is enjoying life like the rollercoaster ride his brother so often made it out to be.
“I have my emotional days, but 18 years later what makes it easier is just the enthusiasm, the zest and the joy he squeezed out of every day,” Matthew said. “That emotional rollercoaster that we got to ride with him, that level of enthusiasm is what I hopefully get to share and express when I talk about him and share his story.
“I think that is what he would want. I think he would want us to continue to celebrate and squeeze every bit out of the day.”
