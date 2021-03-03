CHARLOTTE GAME-BY-GAME
Nov. 23
Charlotte 86, Lemon Bay 41
Nov. 24
Charlotte 63, Sarasota Riverview 60
Charlotte trailed 52-40 in the fourth quarter when Tre Carroll triggered a 17-2 run that flipped the game into the Tarpons’ favor. In all, Carroll scored 17 of his game-high 31 points during the final quarter and led Charlotte to the first of several resume-building victories.
Nov. 27-28
Calvary Christian 75, Charlotte 49
Westminster Academy 70, Charlotte 60
This pair of defeats took place during a Thanksgiving event at Montverde Academy, the nation’s No. 1 basketball team for much of this season. Calvary Christian is in the Class 3A Final Four after defeating Westminster during the regional rounds.
Dec. 5
Charlotte 70, Winter Haven 65
Dec. 8
Charlotte 55, North Port 52
A great character-building game for the Tarpons, facing North Port when the Bobcats were still near full strength (they were missing Devin Riley) and at the height of their defensive prowess. Carroll recorded a double-double, but it was Jordan Santiago and John Gamble who provided a combined 19 points off the bench that helped Charlotte survive.
Dec. 15
Charlotte 58, Port Charlotte 52
Dec. 16
Charlotte 51, Palmetto 42
Dec. 28-30
Charlotte 49, Newsome 35
Charlotte 71, Booker 62
Sarasota Riverview 63, Charlotte 56
The Tarpons ran into a team bent on vengeance as Riverview flipped the script on their first meeting and rallied late for the win in the championship game of Riverview’s Suncoast Holiday Classic. Riverview advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Jan. 5
Charlotte 62, Venice 52
Jan. 6
Naples 76, Charlotte 59
This game was notable for several reasons, not the least of which being the Tarpons getting drubbed by a good team that it nonetheless could have defeated on a good day. The next day, the Tarpons had a team meeting and aired some grievances. It was cathartic and Charlotte approached the much more challenging back end of its schedule with a renewed mission – focus on the now, and Lakeland will be there at the end.
Jan. 8
Charlotte 61, Fort Myers 52
Jan. 12
Charlotte 76, Canterbury 49
Jan. 15
Charlotte 72, Lehigh 63
The Tarpons finished off its most impressive three-game stretch to date with a victory against a team considered to be one of the top two teams in Southwest Florida (Charlotte, of course, changed that narrative by season’s end). “The most important thing is, it’s ‘we’ are playing, ‘we’ are playing good basketball,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “It’s ‘we’ are playing a lot better, ‘we’ are working harder as a group, studying more and I like what we’re doing.”
Jan. 19
Charlotte 73, Lemon Bay 53
Jan. 22-25
Orlando Christian Prep 53, Charlotte 38
Bishop McLaughlin 69, Charlotte 58
IMG Academy 73, Charlotte 53
Massolio joked this week that the guy who scheduled these three games should be fired (it was Massolio, with an assist from Wally Keller Classic organizer Donnie Wilkie). The first two losses at the Wally Keller came against two teams that are in their respective Final Fours this week. Class 2A Orlando Christian Prep is considered the state’s top FHSAA team while Bishop McLaughlin is in the Class 3A Final Four after knocking off the Canterbury team Charlotte defeated on Jan. 12. IMG Academy, of course, has been in the consensus national top three all season and though the Ascenders won by 20, Charlotte kept it at 10 or less for much of the game. These three games infiltrated the Tarpons' DNA and the lessons learned were on display last week at East Lake.
Jan. 27
Charlotte 55, North Port 31
Jan. 29
Charlotte 46, Port Charlotte 42
In the second rivalry game between the two, it was Santiago who came up clutch when Charlotte needed it most. He scored the go-ahead basket in the final seconds, then raced to the other end and took a game-deciding charge to wipe out Navari Johnson’s game-tying basket with 3 seconds remaining.
Jan. 30
Booker 56, Charlotte 43
Feb. 2
Charlotte 83, Evangelical Christian 51
Feb. 4
Charlotte 58, Palmetto 53
Feb. 10
Charlotte 86, Braden River 61
Feb. 12
Fort Myers 72, Charlotte 69 (3OT)
In an epic district championship showdown, Fort Myers denied Charlotte’s seniors what would have been their second district crown. The Tarpons had to dig deep just to make it a game after falling in a 24-9 hole in the early going. Charlotte rallied to take a 39-33 lead, but the Green Wave reeled them in. Carroll hit a pair of free throws to force the first overtime, then Fort Myers’ Leroy Roker drained a trey to force the second. Javion McCollum’s rebound and put-back provided the game-winner with 3.1 seconds remaining.
Feb. 18
Charlotte 70, Lehigh 60
When Charlotte fell behind in the third quarter, Carroll did that thing he does – put the team on his back and carried it to victory. Carroll scored 13 consecutive points after Lehigh had taken a 31-26 lead as Charlotte advanced to the Region 3 semifinals.
Feb. 23
Charlotte 76, Dunbar 59
The team effort required to get past Dunbar would set the groundwork for a historic win in the regional final. While Carroll scored a game-high 30 points, it was Gamble scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter and DJ Woods who drilled a lethal 3-pointer in the fourth as well as a team-wide, 11-for-11 effort at the free-throw line that paved the path to victory.
Feb. 26
Charlotte 59, East Lake 56
The Tarpons clinched their first-ever trip to the state Final Four when Santiago came down with the biggest rebound of his career with 1.7 seconds remaining. His rebound off a missed free throw triggered a sequence that prevented East Lake from performing any heroics of its own, allowing Charlotte to defeat the state’s top-ranked Class 6A team and avenge a 30-point defeat on the same floor one year prior. Charlotte made enough big shots against a frenetic defense – perhaps a result of having seen the suffocating defenses of Orlando Christian Prep, Bishop McLaughlin and Port Charlotte – and got deep and varied contributions. Carroll led the way with 25 points and 19 rebounds. Gamble and Woods each added 14 and Santiago came up big in the final seconds of yet another game to send Charlotte to Lakeland.
– Patrick Obley
