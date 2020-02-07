BRADENTON — Friday’s 6A-11 district final between Charlotte and Braden River came down to the end, but seemed to be decided in the middle quarters.
Though the Lady Tarpons (20-3) cut the deficit to four with just 3:50 to play, a scoring drought in the second and third quarters proved to be an early dagger as the they fell 74-65.
“Against good teams, you can’t spot them or play one half of basketball,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “That really hurt us there. We were a totally different team in the second half. That’s the story of the game if you think about it.”
Charlotte tied the game at 19 a piece midway through the second quarter on a Tykiriah Thomas jump shot, but that would be the last basket until nearly three minutes into the third quarter.
In that time the Lady Pirates (14-9) outscored Charlotte 16-0 and ended up using a 23-2 run to open up a 21-point lead.
Charlotte guard Bella Desjardins sparked a comeback surge. She hit multiple deep shots to help force the Lady Tarpons back into the game. By quarter’s end they only trailed by 13.
By the six minute mark it was down to nine and then four with four minutes to go.
“We were able to amp up our defensive intensity,” Stephenson said. “Once we started to pick it up defensively, it got them moving a little bit more and got us more points. They really couldn’t set up what they were doing before.”
But Braden River had reigning Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon, who was challenging to guard, especially in the fourth quarter where she knocked down 17 free throws. She finished with a game-high 37 points.
Gordon hit 5 of 6 free throws and added a layup to stretch the lead to seven with 1:18 left and the Tarpons couldn’t narrow the gap.
“She went on a little run,” Stephenson said of Gordon. “That’s what good players do. She’s one of the best if not the best that we’ve played all year long. It just wasn’t our night tonight trying to stop her.”
Desjardins led Charlotte with 24 points and five 3-pointers followed by Ary Hicks with 15 and Dylan Anthony with 11.
Charlotte’s season is far from over. At 20-3, they are all but guaranteed an at-large bid for regionals. They will find out their seed and opponent on Sunday.
