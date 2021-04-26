ARCADIA – Next to the starting lineup card in the DeSoto County dugout on Monday was a photo of Samuel L. Jackson, asking the Bulldogs in Jackson’s ever-so-loving and colorful way to please hit ground balls against Bayshore.
The Bulldogs largely ignored Nick Fury’s humble request but that wasn’t much of an issue since starting pitcher Logan Adams didn’t allow the visiting Bruins to hit the ball at all. Adams tossed four hitless innings, allowing one walk while striking out 10 as DeSoto County won, 10-2, and advanced to Tuesday’s District 4A-12 semifinal at Lemon Bay.
“When they listened, it worked,” DeSoto County coach Brady Anderson said with a laugh. “I think we hit four ground balls and they had three errors.”
The Bulldogs managed just four hits, but six Bruins errors, eight walks, two hit batsmen and 11 stolen bases provided all the offense DeSoto County needed.
After opening the game with a groundout and a walk, Adams – to paraphrase another iconic Jackson character – proceeded to strike down upon the Bruins with great vengeance and furious anger. He struck out 10 of the next 11 batters he faced, striking out the side to end the fourth inning.
By then, DeSoto County led 4-0. The Bulldogs would push that lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Bayshore broke up the no-hitter and shutout in its half of the fifth against the DeSoto bullpen but the Bulldogs tacked on another four runs in their half of the inning to put the game on ice.
It was a great turn for Adams for reasons beyond the results. His last start was rained out and he had missed time after getting beaned in the knee during Thursday’s game against Avon Park.
“It was nice to see him get on the mound again and obviously he overpowered them,” Anderson said. “He did what he was supposed to – threw strikes and got through four innings.”
DeSoto County wound up getting four relievers into the game, keeping their pitch counts below 20, heating up the bullpen for Tuesday’s rematch with Lemon Bay, a team that routed the Bulldogs twice before they responded in kind to close out a three-game series last month.
DeSoto County was 2-12 after that series. The Bulldogs are 8-3 since.
“Totally different team,” Adams said. “Totally different.”
Adams also said the Mantas may have evolved into the Bulldogs’ chief rival of late, due to the district’s setup.
“Can’t wait. Can’t wait to play them,” Adams said. “Honestly now, back when my brother (Rob) played four or five years ago Hardee was (DeSoto’s) rival because they were in the same district, but now it’s kind of Lemon Bay for us.”
Palmetto 6, North Port 5
At Palmetto, the Bobcats saw their season come to an end with a 6-5 loss to the Tigers in the district quarterfinals.
North Port jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but Palmetto picked away at the deficit, nipping at Bobcats starter Brandon Long throughout the night.
North Port still clung to a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers finally chased Long, then punched across the winning runs with a triple and a pair of singles.
Palmetto advances to play district top seed Venice on Tuesday.
