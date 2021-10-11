ENGLEWOOD — For a little while, the little fish looked like it might swallow the big one, but when the big one’s a shark, the ending is usually all too familiar.
Lemon Bay’s upstart volleyball team gave Venice its best shot Monday night in a raucous home environment, but the seasoned Indians made the necessary adjustments and pulled away for a 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17 win.
Venice improved to 16-7 and got itself a good tuneup for a busy final week by handing the Mantas just their second defeat of the season.
“They’re not used to losing, so we knew we were going to get some big punches in the beginning,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We know volleyball matches are not a sprint; they’re a long distance race. We knew we just had to kind of withstand.”
Lemon Bay (20-2) opened the match with big energy and dictated the pace throughout the first two games. Venice led just three times in the first set, the second and third leads coming at 24-23 and 25-24 before Ashley Reynolds delivered a well-place touch shot just beyond the Mantas’ front row.
The Mantas raced out to a 6-1 lead to begin the second game and never took its foot off the gas, delivering big hits and posting some strong blocks across the middle.
“I don’t think they expected that,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “They hit hard and we were there right with them.”
The Mantas got kills throughout their front line with Ocean Roth, Gabi Crespo, Presley Engelauf, Taylor Orris and Kendall Steinert all contributing.
After the rowdy second game, Venice huddled up, took what it learned, and came out with a fire that Lemon Bay couldn’t put out.
“A lot of it comes down to we’ve played the best teams in the state all year long, so for someone to take a swing at us, we know when the next swing is coming,” Wheatley said. “It was a little tough to evaluate them on film, to be honest, so we didn’t know (what Lemon Bay would do).
“They got us on some nice, deep serves, so we adjusted to that and our passing got a lot better,” Wheatley added. “We’re just a fast, quick team and they kept us off-balance, for sure. We definitely picked up the pace.”
Venice cleaned up its early serve-receive woes and began mixing more soft touches at the net, playing at a frenetic pace. The Indians broke out to a 12-4 start in the third set, then while trailing 14-10 in the fourth, Venice rode the hot serves of sophomore Jayda Lanham and the heavy hitting of freshman Charley Goberville to turn the deficit into a 20-14 lead.
“They started tipping and we were ready to hit,” Auer said. “We told (our team) you’ve got to watch out for that.”
In the end, the match – hastily scheduled at the end of September – was good for both teams.
Roth led the Mantas with 13 kills. Engelauf followed with 9. Orris had a team-high four blocks with the rest evenly distributed.
“We played a great team and we have everything ahead of us right now,” Auer said. “This game didn’t mean anything. If it was a win, that would have been great for us, but it’s a loss that’s not going to hurt us at all in the rankings and it’s a great experience for the girls.”
Paden Keller led Venice with 15 kills, followed by Goverville’s 12. Brighton Ferguson had four aces, including one to end the match. Lanham led three players in double figures with 20 digs. Ireland Ferguson had 14 while Reynolds contributed 12.
“What a cool environment for girls’ volleyball,” Wheatley said. “An awesome, awesome environment. It was one of the reasons I wanted to come in here, because I knew they’d bring a great environment to get us ready for the playoffs.
“Hats off to Lemon Bay and the community for coming out. … I think Lemon Bay, that’s a really solid team and I love it when the area has good volleyball teams because it creates this. I really think Lemon Bay has a nice team.”
