Out of Door Academy canceled Monday's home baseball game with Lemon Bay, along with all other extracurricular events, due to concerns about the recently confirmed case of Coronavirus in Sarasota.
ODA sent a message that was forwarded to Lemon Bay saying, "Though the Center for Disease Control continues to state that the risk level of the virus is low in United States, out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close both of our campuses today.
"Now with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has presented itself in Sarasota, we will take the next 24 hours to make sure that we have a better understanding of the recent travel history of our families."
The first reported presumptively positive cases of the virus in Florida were confirmed Sunday night — one a resident of Manatee County and one in Hillsborough. It prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to declare it a public health emergency.
Though the spread of the virus has come much closer to home, area athletic directors are still tempering their concern, though all are eyeing the situation given that their programs make regular trips to Sarasota and Manatee counties.
In fact, this week alone, there are 11 activities that involve an area school and one from those affected counties.
According to area athletic directors, there has been little to no discussion about the virus and subsequent actions regarding athletics at this point, but many believe that will change soon. For now, it's business as usual.
Unless a school is closed, athletic directors feel games and events won't be affected on their end.
"There haven't been any cases in Florida until yesterday, so it's hard to say," Venice Athletic Director Pete Dombroski said. "I believe that there's more concern about the whole school rather than just athletics. If it becomes an alarming situation that involves students, they would probably close schools (as well as cancel) athletics."
