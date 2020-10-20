The strangest season in the annals of Florida high school swimming hits the home stretch this week with district meets. For many teams, the season has been a series of duals with all the ambiance of two ships passing in the night on a lonely sea.
“It has been pretty hard for some people, but we’ve been able to get through it,” said Charlotte senior Karys Nelson. “It has been a little more difficult without morning practices. You can’t swim as much, but I’d say we’re doing pretty good with it.”
Nelson was talking shortly after the Tarpons dispatched North Port in a dual meet at South County pool. The two teams remained on opposite ends of the pool grounds while parents congregated along a fence for what were, at best, obstructed views of the pool.
Not being able to participate in larger invitationals with the opportunity to compete against some of the state’s top swimmers has left everyone a bit in the dark concerning their own training and their place in the pecking order.
“I wish we were able to have more variety of difficult competition,” senior Grace Eaton said. Nelson and Eaton anchor several of the Tarpons’ relay teams in addition to their individual specialties. “We’ve been doing pretty well versing a team in our county, but it’s versing someone who’s stronger than you that helps you improve. The fact we haven’t been able to verse somebody like that hurts.”
Charlotte County schools have been fortunate in that they have had more daily practice time than most nearby teams. It’s still about half of what they normally would have, but it beats Sarasota County where the pools barely opened in time for the season or Lee County where practice time has been severely curtailed.
Reduced practice time plus a reduced slate led to much reduced enthusiasm, said first-year Tarpons coach Jim Lindberg.
“It was hard to keep them motivated in practice,” said Lindberg, a longtime assistant who took the reins from Jeff Cain . “(I'm) trying to get them to buy in and believe in me. I think they do. They’ve swam for me for years. I just had to keep telling them to stick with the program and trust the training.”
North Port coach Leanne Vacca said restriction on Sarasota County schools have created a backloaded schedule for the Bobcats.
“We’ve definitely had a lot of last-minute meets because of COVID-19,” she said following Tuesday’s meet, the first of three for the Bobcats in the season’s final week. “We definitely didn’t have enough meets, but we’re making the best of it. The season has actually been pretty good. We had a few personal records broken.”
Reduced practice and reduced competition weren’t the only changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic for swim teams. The inability to bond away from the pool took a hit this season, as well.
“Team get-togethers,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to get together as a team because there’s nowhere you can go to do it together.”
The need to isolate further divides on meet days, Eaton said.
“The locker rooms,” she said. “We used to hang out in the locker rooms a lot when the lightning alarm went off and we’d all just be talking in there and creating memories and having a good time with the girls and now we can’t even use the locker room.”
The district meets will feature more of the same, albeit with more teams. Each school will be assigned spots in the seating area of the swimming venue while parents will not be allowed on the grounds.
“No spectators at all,” Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg said. “The parents are just going to have to watch from outside the fence. The poor parents. I do feel for them. They are frustrated. You can see it from their standpoint. The best they’re going to be able to do at districts is watch them on the video board.”
Venice and North Port will be the first two area schools in the pool for district competition. The Class 4A-District 8 diving competition begins Wednesday at Naples High. The swimming events will take place at Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota on Friday.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte’s Class 3A-8 swimming events also take place at Selby Aquatic Center on Saturday while diving will happen Friday at Copeland Park in Tampa.
Swimming and diving for Lemon Bay’s Class 2A-8 meet will take place on Oct. 31 at Cape Coral’s Norris Aquatic Center.
