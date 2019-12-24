The Charlotte High wrestling team came a few bouts away from a state championship in the state duals, but fell to defending champ Lake Gibson by six points.
That loss still stings, but it has ignited the Tarpons for another run and so far they’ve proved up to the task.
Charlotte has already notched wins in the Gary Freis Duals and their own Captain Archer Tournament.
This week they head to Osceola High School for what could be the toughest wrestling they face all year, including states. Even so, it’s just another stepping stone in the ultimate goal of getting another crack at a state title.
“We’re trying to get our lineup straightened out and see what matchups are better throughout the state and everything,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “We want to see if these guys can win some big things this year. We like winning the early season tournaments, but of course you want to peak in March.”
The Osceola Knockout features some of the best programs from Florida and beyond with teams like defending Georgia state champs in Woodward Academy as well as all three Florida state champs, among others. Among the local teams, North Port will also be competing.
It’s a concentrated collection of some of the fiercest competitors the Tarpons will see and gives some of the new faces a taste of what a run to states could look like.
That experience, as it’s proved in past years, is an invaluable asset that helps spur the Tarpons toward their goals.
“We’ve been to bigger stages,” senior Donovan Cataldi said. “There will be kids that come to the individual tournaments and be nervous, but we’ve wrestled in front of thousands of people. The Osceola tournament we have coming up is tougher than states. Probably every weight class has five or six state champs in it.”
Cataldi, who returns as the 132-pound state runner up and a former state champ, is one of six Tarpons that are currently undefeated. Joining him are three-time defending state champ Lucas Willis (152), state qualifiers Pat Nolan (106), Cody Rice (170) and Andrew Austin (113/120), as well as Isaac Church (132).
The depth of the team has put them in position to once again contend for a team title.
So what sets Charlotte apart from other teams across the state? The Tarpons will tell you it’s a combination of tradition, attention to detail and sweat.
“Our kids club will get them prepared for the high school level,” Cataldi said. “Then coach Robinson does a good job of getting them in shape and teaching good technique. Everything comes together from there.”
“When we were little, we would go out of state and wrestle huge tournaments,” Rice added. “Our kids club has gotten us where we are now.”
Wrestling is one of the hardest sports to train for. It takes immense conditioning to be able to utilize one’s strength for the length of the bout. So, it makes sense that the conditioning matches or sometimes exceeds that level.
One of the Tarpons’ least favorite workouts, according to the wrestlers, is the monkey rolls where three wrestlers lay down in a line, leaping over and under each other. When a wrestler hits the mat, they immediately roll and then leap back across and under and repeat for two minutes.
That gets them prepared, but the real glue is the bond they’ve developed over the years. Many of the wrestlers have been wrestling together and traveling alongside one another since they were 5 or 6 years old.
“We’re all close friends and work well together,” Cataldi said. “We can all hype each other up and if someone’s down we can lift them up. We’re always in a good mood and if you feel good, you wrestle good.”
It’s early in the season, which runs until early March, but Robinson is pleased with the position his team is in. This weekend will let him know exactly where the Tarpons stand.
“We’re gonna be vying for the district and regional titles, I have no doubt,” Robinson said. “But where we need to make some leaps is at that state level and the Knockout will show us where we need to improve. We’ll definitely see where we’re at.”
