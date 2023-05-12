ENGLEWOOD – Surrounded by his teammates, Chase Alden signed his letter-of-intent Friday afternoon to continue his wrestling career at Montreat College in North Carolina.
The picture-taking eventually devolved from stiff signing photos to chokeholds, as only a wrestling signing could. Afterward, Alden reflected on his journey at Lemon Bay, marveling at how life had led him down a path he never expected.
“I started my freshman year just wanting to lose weight and I ended up doing something,” Alden said.
That “something” was back-to-back appearances in a state championship title match. Alden finished second at 170 pounds in 2022, then stepped in at 183 in place of two-time state champion Lance Schyck and nearly gave Lemon Bay a third consecutive title at that weight.
Montreat, an NAIA program, finished sixth in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this past season, but sent a wrestler to nationals. In all, eight Cavaliers earned all-conference honors.
“I just love the people there,” Alden said. “I love the coaches. They all just helped me out a lot and showed me they all had good vibes. They showed me what they’re made of and are ready to win a national title there.”
Alden said his biggest takeaway from wrestling at Lemon Bay was the close-knit atmosphere Mantas coach Mike Schyck fostered.
“Coach Schyck had a huge impact on me,” Alden said. “He is a crazy big part of the sport and wrestling is my family now.”
Alden said he plans to study sports management.
HOBBS TO WEST FLORIDA
Charlotte senior Ambrea Hobbs, a cross country and track standout, will continue her career at West Florida after signing her papers Friday in the Tarpons’ Hall of Fame room.
Hobbs said received enough aid via academic scholarships that she didn’t need any athletic funds to pay for her education. She planning on a History or Psychology major with a minor in preferred education.
“The biggest thing about attending a school that is an eight-hour drive from Charlotte is missing all of this, my friends and teachers and coaches who got me to where I am today.” Hobbs said.
She hopes to return to Charlotte High to teach and coach future Tarpons.
