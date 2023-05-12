ENGLEWOOD – Surrounded by his teammates, Chase Alden signed his letter-of-intent Friday afternoon to continue his wrestling career at Montreat College in North Carolina.

The picture-taking eventually devolved from stiff signing photos to chokeholds, as only a wrestling signing could. Afterward, Alden reflected on his journey at Lemon Bay, marveling at how life had led him down a path he never expected.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments