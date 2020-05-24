It seemed as if the track season had just gotten going when it came to a screeching halt due to the spread of COVID-19. Some teams only got three or four meets under their belt before the season was cut short.
A heap of runners and field athletes had hopes of returning to states to better their finishes from a year ago or to experience it for the first time.
Placers like Charlotte's Swiss Army knife Eunice Noel and North Port jumper Daham-shel Jean found themselves on the podium in 2019 and were on pace for a repeat performance.
Newcomers like Port Charlotte sprinter Solomon Luther were ready to make a postseason charge. But none of them got the opportunity.
Because of that, it has changed how the Sun has approached all-area teams for the spring. Without regionals or state results, the decision on who is considered the area's best gets a little trickier.
We compared results between our six area schools, giving bonus points to athletes that competed and succeeded in multiple events.
The Charlotte girls and North Port boys were exceptional to start the season with over half of their athletes in the top three in the area.
Though we're not selecting track athletes of the year like we normally would, all six of the finalists were toward the top in multiple events.
For girls, Venice's Julianna Courville, North Port's Kylah Buckle and Noel were all versatile athletes. On the boys side, Port Charlotte sprinter Solomon Luther, Charlotte hurdler Mike Jones and North Port sprinter Teagan Sabo were all on the path to high regional finishes and states appearances.
Here are the 2020 Sun All-Area Track Teams:
Girls
Julianna Courville, mid-distance/pole vault, Venice
Courville is quickly becoming one of the top young stars in the area. She reached states in three events last year as a freshman and was racking up top three finishes in 2020.
She’s high jumped, run the 4x100 relay and the 400-meter dash and competed in the pole vault where she beat her personal record with an 8-foot, 10-foot, 3/4-inch jump at Charlotte this year. She is also a member of the 4x400 relay team.
Eunice Noel, hurdles/jumps, Charlotte
The reigning track athlete of the year, Noel proved she could do it all last year. She was a district champ in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles and also competed in the 4x100 relay and long jump, qualifying for states in four events.
This year, she picked up right where she left off. She held the top times in the area in both hurdles (14.64 in the 100 and 46.05 in the 300) and also had the second furthest long jump at 16 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Kylah Buckle, mid-distance, North Port
Buckle, much like Courville, is a strong up and comer in the area. She qualified for states as a freshman and has already broken the school record in the 200-meters with a 25.35 second run this year, notching multiple event wins this year.
She held the top area time in both the 200 and 400 meters with runs of 25.35 and 57.40 seconds respectively.
Emani Jefferson, sprints/jumps, North Port
Jefferson is well-known around these parts for her athletic prowess on the hardwood, but made a return to the track during her senior year. She was the fastest female sprinter in the area, running the 100 meters in 12.68 seconds.
She also broke the school record with a 18-foot, 10 1/2 inch long jump, which was tops in the area as well. She was also a finalist for girls basketball player of the year.
Charlotte 4x800 relay (Flowers, Chapin, Hannah Piacitelli and Collins)
Made up of a combination of strong distance runners in Mackenzie Flowers, Hanna Piacitelli, Aleecia Collins, Faith Winkler and Olivia Chapin. The group qualified for states last year and was on its way to another appearance.
Their best time of 10:02.89 was the best in the area. Flowers, Collins and Piacitelli finished top two in the area in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters respectively.
Lauren Taylor, throws, Charlotte
No girl in the area could touch Taylor in the discus throw. She launched a 120 1/2 throw during her senior year, which was nearly 33 feet longer than any other girl in the area. In fact, only two boys threw further than she did. The throw would've been good enough for ninth place in 3A at states last year.
Nicky Moss, mid-distance/jumps, Port Charlotte
Moss was a versatile athlete for the Lady Pirates. She competed in the 400 meters, long jump and triple jump. Her 1:03.95 run in the 400 was among the top three in the area and her 33-foot, 4 3/4 inch triple jump also put her in the top three.
Zeri Tyler, sprints, DeSoto County
Also an all-area basketball selection, Tyler continued her hot streak on the track. She was the team's top sprinter with a 13.89 time in the 100 meters. That time earned her a second place finish at her final event before the shutdown.
Kylie Flaherty-Cohn, javelin, Venice
Flaherty-Cohn was a standout weightlifter in the winter and used that strength to her advantage come track and field season. Her best javelin throw of 108 feet was best in the area.
Annabelle Anderson-Prater, sprints, Charlotte
Fresh off a state championship weight lifting season, Anderson-Prater was in search of more medals. She was a member of the 4x100 relay team that medaled at states last year, but that group didn't run before the season ended this year.
Even so, she was a superior sprinter. She her times ranked second in both the 100 and 200 meters.
Daham-Shel Jean, jumps, North Port
Jean medaled in the long jump as a junior, earning an eighth place finish with no warm up, and was ready for another run as a senior. She leapt 17 feet in the long jump and also ran in the 100 and 200 meters.
Katelyn Ziarnicki, distance, Lemon Bay
Ziarnicki is a multi-sport athlete that also runs cross country and is a prominent member of the girls basketball team. During track season, she had the second best 1600 meter time with a 5:51.26 run. Her best overall finish was a fourth place at the Charlotte Invite.
Boys
Solomon Luther, sprints Port Charlotte
Luther was one spot away from the state meet last year and used that as motivation during his junior season. He finished second in the 100 meters at the Jim Smith Invitational and took first in both the 100 and 200 meters as well as with the 4x100 meter relay.
He was the top sprinter in the area with a 10.91 second 100 meter time and a 22.4 second 200 meter. The 4x100 was also the second fastest in the area.
Mike Jones, hurdles, Charlotte
After transferring from Port Charlotte, Jones became one of the Tarpons top runners. He was a force in the hurdles. In the 110 meter hurdles, his time of 15.79 seconds was the best in the area. In the 300 meter hurdles, his 43.31 second run was second best in the area.
He also dabbled in the jumps with a 42-foot, 1 1/2 inch leap in the triple jump, which was second best.
Teagan Sabo, sprints, North Port
Sabo was one of the more consistent runners for the Bobcats this year. His 11.15 second 100 meter and 22.49 second 200 meter times were both second best in the area.
He took first in both events at the East Lake Early Bird invitational to open the season and won the 200 at the Charlotte Quad event. He was a state qualifier in 2019.
4x800 North Port relay (Alvaro, Joseph, Nicard, Rueben)
The Bobcats' 4x800 team had high aspirations after a letdown at states last year. They were the fastest in the area and notched wins at both the Charlotte Invite and the Sarasota Relays. They finished second at both of their other meets.
The team featured Alvaro Amaya, Joseph Smith, Nicard Labossiere and Ruben Rodriguez Jr. Smith had the fastest 800 meter in the area and the second fastest 1600 meter.
Elijah Lear, jumps, North Port
Anchoring the field events for North Port, Lear's long, slender frame helped him lock down the jump events. He had the furthest long jump in the area at 22 feet, 7 3/4 inches and the top triple jump length at 42 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
He also ran in the 100 and 200 meters.
Craig Conlon, hurdles, Lemon Bay
Conlon was versatile for the Mantas, competing in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the discus. His 300 meter time of 43.79 seconds was third in the area and his best discus throw of 117 feet, 3 inches was also third.
Thomas Shrader, throws, Venice
Known for his strength, Shrader typically is seen pushing around lineman on the football field. But he also capped off hi senior year with a strong showing in the shot put. He won the Charlotte Invite before the shutdown and led the area with a 44-foot, 1 1/2 inch shot put throw.
He will attend Florida State on a football scholarship next year.
Daniel Staas, hurdles, Venice
Staas excelled in the hurdles this season for Venice, particularly in the 300 meter. His 300 meter hurdle time of 42.83 seconds ranked first in the area. His 110 meter time of 16.47 seconds ranked second. He also competed in the 400 meters.
Charles Brantley, jumps, Venice
Also a finalist for football player of the year, Brantley continued into track season to keep his conditioning up. Brantley was second in the area with a 21-foot, 3/4 inch long jump and third with a 39-foot, 10 inch triple jump.
Tyler Wadsworth, distance, Port Charlotte
A finalist for cross country runner of the year, Wadsworth just has a knack for running for a while. He was the top 1600 meter runner in the area with a 4:40.25 run and second in the 3200 with a 10:11.02 run.
Jake Sheets, throws, Charlotte
He snapped the game-winning kick in the longest football game in school history back in November and now Sheets is continuing to help set records. His javelin throw of 145 feet, 1 inch was a school record and the top throw in the area this season. He was also on pace to make a postseason run on the weightlifting team before the shutdown.
Gabriel Porter, mid-distance, DeSoto County
Porter was a rock for the Bulldogs this season. He ran the 800 meters in 2:14.72 and ran the 1600 meters in 5:08.78. He took third in both events at the Lake Placid meet.
