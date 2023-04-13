Charlotte's D'Yanis Jimenez (1) goes to the basket against St Thomas Aquinas defender Kalia Harrington (11) during the Florida 6A State Championship on Feb. 25. The reigning All-Area girls basketball player of the year is a finalist once again this season.
Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson huddles with his team after being defeated by St Thomas Aquinas for the Florida 6A State Championship earlier this year. Stephenson is the Sun Preps All-Area Coach of the Year for the third consecutive time.
Venice’s Zoe O’Leary drives past North Port’s Tianna Mask a game earlier this year. O’Leary is a Sun Preps Player of the Year finals and member of the All-Area girls basketball first team.
sun photo by Chris Blake
Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Taylor Orris (34) drives past the Gateway defense during District 4A-12 championship game. Orris is a Sun Preps Player of the Year finalist and first-team All-Area selection.
Tim Kern
Something we all saw coming as the 2022-23 girls basketball season began was Charlotte’s run-it-back campaign for a third consecutive trip to the state’s Final Four.
Something none of us saw coming? Venice’s all-sophomore starting lineup that, by season’s end, served notice the Indians were going challenge the Tarpons for area supremacy in coming years.
In fact, across the entire region, fresh faces made themselves known at area high schools.
In between? How about some record-chasing at Lemon Bay? How about 1,000-point scorers at Port Charlotte and DeSoto County?
How about Imagine senior Makayla Rassbach practically willing the Sharks’ girls basketball program back into existence?
It was a fun season, to be sure, but when the dust settled, three Player of the Year finalists emerged.
Charlotte’s D’Yanis Jimenez, Lemon Bay’s Taylor Orris and Venice’s Tessa O’Leary – a senior, junior and sophomore, respectively – posted some serious credentials, nudging themselves ahead of the first-team pack.
Where things became murky was drawing the line between the first and second teams. We’re here to tell you there are members of this season’s second team that would be first-teamers in other years.
Back to that thing we mentioned about the fresh faces. An interesting aspect of this year’s All-Area teams has to do with their age of the players. Of the 17 selections represented on this year’s squads, just seven are seniors.
The next biggest class? Five fabulous sophomores.
There are even two freshmen on this year’s honor roll and – get this – they both made the first team.
Coach of the Year? How about calling Charlotte’s Matt Stephenson coach of the decade?
He wins this honor for the third consecutive year.
With the help of Jimenez, fellow first-team players Adriana Iorfida and Kamie Ellis, as well as a strong supporting cast of role players, Stephenson’s Tarpons made school history by reaching the Class 6A state championship game.
It was a great year for girls basketball in our area. With so much returning talent, it’s safe to say the future of is in good – and numerous – hands.
The first team consists of the three Player of the Year finalists and seven players. The second team consists of seven players.
