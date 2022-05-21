There were questions in need of answers as the 2022 high school baseball season got under way.
Who was going to pitch for Venice? Would Lemon Bay continue stealing bases at 2021’s frenetic pace? How would Port Charlotte’s Tim Roberson do in his first year at the helm?
In DeSoto County, would the Bulldogs benefit from Jake Patton’s return? Would Charlotte find the necessary offense to replace departed production?
And in North Port, what would Mikey Murray do for a senior bow?
Asked and answered.
When Venice figured out its pitching – and star shortstop Marek Houston returned from injury – the Indians took flight, thanks to all the groundwork laid by two-way star, John Whitney.
Lemon Bay slowed down on the basepaths, but another year of growth in all areas for the still-young Mantas paid off with a solid record against an upgrade in competition.
Murray led the area in batting average. Roberson got the Pirates pulling in the same direction and the result was the area’s best turnaround season.
Patton’s presence in the Bulldogs’ rotation put everyone in their place and the DeSoto hurlers proved formidable. Charlotte, like Venice, needed most of the season to find its identity, but by year’s end, even mighty Fort Myers needed a little luck to deal with the Tarpons.
Imagine even got in on the act, this season, playing well enough to upset the Pirates at one point and play host to a district tournament game, which it won.
When the dust settled, Lemon Bay’s Abel Albarran, Murray and Venice’s John Whitney earned their places as Sun Preps Baseball Player of the Year Finalists. Roberson’s work turning around the fortunes at Port Charlotte nabbed him Coach of the Year honors.
All in all, it was a year to remember and one that set the stage for a potentially terrific 2023.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
JOHN WHITNEY, VENICE, SENIOR
The Samford University signee helped out all over the diamond, including on the mound and at the plate for Venice this season. When injuries depleted the batting order, Whitney picked up the slack, keeping the Indians competitive until they were whole. On the mound, he was at his best late in the season when he nearly recorded a perfect game against Palmetto, then outdueled draft prospect Zach Root in a victory against Fort Myers.
ABEL ALBARRAN, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
The area’s best combination of pitcher and hitter had a second consecutive standout season, batting .438 with 5 doubles, 2 triples and 4 home runs while recording a 3-1 record and 2.06 earned run average on the mound with 48 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
MIKEY MURRAY, NORTH PORT, SENIOR
While playing anywhere he was needed for the Bobcats, Murray built on a stellar 2021 season by leading the area with a .455 batting average this year. He collected 7 doubles, a triple and a home run with 13 stolen bases and was never caught stealing.
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
C: JUSTIN McQUEEN, Charlotte, junior
The Tarpons’ lockdown catcher batted .319 and ended the year with a seven-game hitting streak in which he hit .526 (10 of 19).
1B: HUNTER POSSEHL, Venice, junior
The FGCU commit had several multi-hit games and in one memorable outing against Jesuit, the lefty permitted just four singles against a lineup loaded with D-I commits
2B: COLE SCHUMAKER, Venice, senior
Schumaker completes his high school career as a two-time, first team selection with another steady season at the pivot. He is headed to Eckerd College in the fall.
SS: MAREK HOUSTON, Venice, senior
After missing a large chuck of the season with injury, the Wake Forest signee returned and provided stability in the lineup and on the field and could be watching for his name to be called in the MLB draft.
3B: TYLER WATERHOUSE, Charlotte, junior
Waterhouse was third on the Tarpons with a .373 batting average, easily leading the area at third base and during a remarkable late-season, six-game stretch, batted .625 (10 of 16).
OF: ADRIAN NINA, Port Charlotte, sophomore
After narrowly missing out on All-Area acclaim as a freshman, Nina landed squarely on the first team this season after batting .354 with 30 runs scored and an eye-popping 38 stolen bases.
OF: DYLAN LEAHY, Charlotte, senior
Leahy hit safely in 17 of Charlotte’s 22 games this season, batting a team-high .383 along the way. He also had five doubles and a triple.
OF: DESAVION CASSAWAY, Venice, senior
After a slow start, that saw him manage just one hit in 15 at-bats, Cassaway hit at a .353 clip while flashing spectacular defense in the outfield.
DH: BRAYDEN KELLY, North Port, senior
Kelly closes out his remarkable prep career with a third All-Area nod and second first-team appearance. He batted .419 in his senior campaign.
P: LANDON CARTER, Port Charlotte, sophomore
Two years, two first-team nods for the Pirates’ super soph. Carter hit well enough to make the team with his bat, but he’s here for his 1.68 ERA and K/BB ratio of 52-5 in 37 1/3 innings.
P: BRADY HAM, Lemon Bay, junior
Giving Lemon Bay another steady arm to turn to, Ham struck out 45 and walked just six in 35 innings, amassing a 1.80 ERA. At the plate, he batted .302 with five doubles and a triple.
ALL AREA SECOND TEAM
MASON BOLTINGHOUSE, Lemon Bay, senior
HUNTER CALL, Imagine, junior
CHARLIE DILLMORE, Lemon Bay, senior
JOSH DOERRFELD, North Port, senior
JOHN EMBURY, Venice, sophomore
COLIN GAMBER, Lemon Bay, senior
QUAID GOFF, Charlotte, senior
JACE KELLOGG, DeSoto County, junior
BRADDOCK MARSHALL, Charlotte, sophomore
JAKE PATTON, DeSoto County, senior
ZACK SCHOOLEY, Charlotte, senior
KANE WILBURN, Port Charlotte, senior
HOUSTON WYNNE, Venice, senior
ETHAN ZYLSTRA, Port Charlotte, junior
