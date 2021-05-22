After a pandemic-curtailed 2020, area baseball teams got back to business as (mostly) usual in 2021.
Venice did not get as far as it wanted to go. Lemon Bay went further than expected. North Port started the season red-hot and DeSoto County finished that way. While Charlotte sought in-game adjustments, Port Charlotte took the big picture view and chalked up the season as one big learning experience.
As with any season, some senior stalwarts had their final curtain calls while newcomers emerged to take their place. All in all, area baseball will be in good hands heading in 2022.
Of the 17 first-team selections and 12 second-team honorees, 14 are seniors and nine are juniors. There are four sophomores and two freshmen in the mix, as well. All nine of Venice’s representatives are seniors or juniors. Only one of Lemon Bay’s five, Javi Albarran, is a senior.
The three finalists for the Daily Sun’s baseball player of the year bring a lot to the table.
Lemon Bay’s Abel Albarran was the area’s most electric two-way player, finishing second among all hitters in batting average (.468) and first among all pitchers with 75 strikeouts. In any other year, Albarran would be a runaway choice as player of the year, but Venice brings Michael Robertson to the table. The senior center fielder is a consensus top-100 draft prospect after leading the area with a .477 batting average.
Into this mix, John Busha’s name must be added. While his statistics weren’t as gaudy as Albarran or Robertson, few players in the area carried his air of gravitas and leadership, all while being a cut-up in the dugout. And when Charlotte needed a big hit, he delivered, as his 11 extra-base hits attest.
Those three stars pushed out some other area standouts who might have been finalists in another year — North Port’s Ben Brown, Lemon Bay’s Joel Vazquez and DeSoto County’s Logan Adams come to mind, among others.
It was another strong season and the future is in good hands.
On to the first and second teams. Players are listed in alphabetical order following the three Player of the Year finalists.
FIRST TEAM
ABEL ALBARRAN
Two-way player
Lemon Bay sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Not only was Albarran one of the area’s best hitters and pitchers, he often came up huge whenever the team needed him most. Look no further than Lemon Bay’s epic region quarterfinal at Sebring, when he delivered the game-winning home run in extra innings to keep the season alive. Albarran’s numbers were staggering — he flirted with .500 for most of the season before finishing at .468 with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run. He scored 26 runs and drove in 33. He had a 9-game and 5-game hitting streak and stole 19 bases. On the mound, he stepped up as the team’s ace when Jason Lepage was lost to an injury. He tossed a pair of no-hitters a finished with a 1.13 ERA. In 53 innings pitched, he led the area with 75 strikeouts and allowed just 22 hits.
JOHN BUSHA
Outfield
Charlotte senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
A midseason slump depressed his batting average (.281) but there was no denying his presence in the Tarpons’ lineup. His blend of speed and power made him an extra-base threat every time he stepped to the plate and he delivered on that potential with five doubles, three triples and three home runs. He also swiped 14 bases. In a 9-4 win against DeSoto, Busha doubled and homered while driving in five runs. A lights-out center fielder with a big arm, Busha committed just one error all season.
MICHAEL ROBERTSON
Outfield
Venice senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
There are not enough superlatives, nor enough space here to cover every attribute Robertson brings to the field. Robertson batted .477 with eight doubles and two triples and stole 17 bases while being pitched around to the tune of a team-high 20 walks. He also led the team with 27 runs scored. Toward the back half of the season, Robertson ripped off a 10-game hitting streak in which he batted .778 (21 of 27) with six doubles and two triples. A rangy outfielder who will stick at center field in pro ball, it’s no wonder Robertson is a consensus top-100 prospect on MLB draft boards, including No. 64 on Keith Law’s list
LOGAN ADAMS
Corner infield
DeSoto County senior
Adams could have made the all-area list as a pitcher, but his presence in the DeSoto County lineup was too vital to ignore. Adams batted .333 with a team-high 19 runs batted in. He swatted five doubles, a triple and three home runs and only twice went consecutive games without a hit, though he reached base in all but two games.
JAVI ALBARRAN
Catcher
Lemon Bay senior
The easy-going elder Albarran was a rock behind the plate this season, flashing a big arm against would-be basestealers. At the plate, he batted .333, driving in 24 runs, which was second only to his brother. Only once during the season did he have consecutive hitless appearances, but even on nights when he didn’t get a hit, he managed to deliver, including a three RBI night against DeSoto County while going 0 for 4.
AIDEN BEECHY
Starting pitcher
Venice senior
As the staff ace, Beechy never had it easy against Venice’s grueling schedule. Still, he went 5-2 with a 1.27 earned run average. In 49-plus innings, Beechy struck out 49 while allowing 40 hits and just eight walks. In a memorable matchup against the nation’s then-No. 1 Jesuit, Beechy tossed four innings, allowing just one unearned run while scattering four hits as Venice won, 3-2.
BEN BROWN
Outfield
North Port senior
Brown posted the area’s longest hitting streak, which means it’s no surprise he batted a team-leading .388 for the year with an area-best 14 doubles. During his 13-game streak, he hit .524 with 18 runs scored, 11 RBI and 11 doubles. He scored a run in 12 of the 13 games. North Port went 9-4 during his streak.
LANDON CARTER
Corner infield
Port Charlotte freshman
One of just two freshmen on this year’s all-area team, Carter made a splash from opening day. On a team that struggled mightily at the plate, Carter batted .381 with 13 RBI, five doubles and a home run, all team-highs. His hits tended to come in bunches — in 20 games, he had eight multi-hit performances. Thanks to his versatility, Carter may grace this team again as a pitcher or a two-way selection in years to come.
AIDAN CORN
Designated hitter
Venice senior
A middle-of-the-order stalwart, Corn led Venice with two home runs and 23 runs batted in. He also cranked eight doubles while batting .337. From the beginning of April, Corn never had consecutive hitless games, batting .366 from April 1 to the end of the season.
LANE FULLERTON
Starting pitcher
DeSoto County sophomore
Fullerton had a rocky start to the season, but DeSoto County’s midseason turnaround coincided with Fullerton figuring it out on the mound. On March 26, Fullerton cuffed Lemon Bay on two hits, striking out 10 as the Bulldogs won, 10-1. He followed up with a shutout win against LaBelle. For the season, he finished with a 3.43 ERA, bringing it down from 7.00 prior to March 26.
MAREK HOUSTON
Middle infield
Venice junior
Houston batted .384 with four doubles, four triples, a home run and 23 runs scored. He ended the season on a nine-game hitting streak. In the middle of that run, he delivered a four-hit performance in a 10-2 win against Palmetto. In all, he batted .552 during the streak while playing stellar defense. He’s poised for an epic senior season.
IAN JENSEN
Relief pitcher
Venice senior
The strikeout artist fanned 32 in 19 innings of work, while allowing just 10 hits as a stalwart of the Venice bullpen. His 0.74 ERA was built on a .159 opponent batting average. Only twice in 18 appearances did he surrender a run. Both times were against Palmetto in blowout wins.
BRANDON LONG
Starting pitcher
North Port senior
There’s a reason for the “kill the win” movement in baseball. Long’s record was just 3-6, but he struck out 70 batters in 52.2 innings with a 2.53 ERA. During a remarkable three-game stretch in the middle of the year, Long tossed three complete games, all victories, striking out 13, 11 and 14 batters.
COLE SCHUMAKER
Utility
Venice junior
Sarasota will probably pitch around Schumaker next season. After going 0-2 in their first meeting, a 2-1 Venice loss, Schumaker lit up the Sailors over their next five meetings, batting .667 (10 of 15) with five runs and five RBI (all wins). He batted .315 overall and did a little of everything for Venice, including a few appearances on the mound.
JOEL VAZQUEZ
Middle infield
Lemon Bay freshman
On a team full of speedsters, no one made a bigger splash than the second of two freshmen on this year’s all-area team. Vazquez led the entire state for most of the year before finishing with a school-record 37 stolen bases. The walking triple stole three or more bases six times, including a six-steal performance against DeSoto County in March. He batted .304 at the plate, slumping a bit when injuries forced the Mantas to cycle him down from leadoff to No. 3, but Vazquez should be somewhere on this list for years to come.
JOHN WHITNEY
Relief pitcher
Venice junior
Forming an absolutely lethal duo in the back of the Venice bullpen with Ian Jensen, Whitney led the team with a 0.51 ERA. He struck out 25 hitters in 13.2 innings, fanning at least one batter in every appearance, including 8 in four innings against North Port and six in three innings against Sarasota.
HUSTON WYNNE
Starting pitcher
Venice junior
Wynne occasionally was a victim of bad luck … which considering he posted a 1.06 ERA indicates when he was on, he was on. Wynne played a bit of a swing role for Venice, starting games while relieving in high leverage situations. His three-inning stint in relief of Beechy preserved a 3-2 win against Jesuit and a 6.2-inning, 8 strikeout performance on March 12 was needed in a 1-0 win against Barron Collier.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CRAIG FAULKNER
Venice
The one-and-done playoff format can be especially cruel in baseball and Venice fell victim to that in this year's region semifinals. That said, there's no denying Faulkner ably guided Venice through yet another grueling schedule. He also creatively juggled a large pitching staff and had Venice in terrific position to make another state championship run.
SECOND TEAM ALL-AREA
MASON BOLTINGHOUSE
Outfield
Lemon Bay junior
Came on strong at the end of the season, batting .387 with 20 runs scored and 23 steals.
STEPHEN DEANS
Catcher
Venice junior
Another in the school’s long line of superb defensive catchers. Batted .250 with four doubles.
COLIN GAMBER
Catcher-DH
Lemon Bay junior
Batted .324 with 23 RBI and four doubles.
CAM GOFF
Infield
Charlotte senior
Batted .270 with 11 steals with great defense in the middle of the infield.
JACE KELLOGG
Infield
DeSoto County sophomore
Batted .300 with seven stolen bases.
BRAYDEN KELLY
Pitcher
North Port junior
Posted a 2.85 earned run average with a 26-10 strikeout-walk ratio.
STEPHEN LOMSKI
Pitcher
Port Charlotte senior
Struck out 43 in 48.2 innings with a 3.88 earned run average.
JUSTIN McQUEEN
Catcher
Charlotte sophomore
Batted .288 with four doubles while flashing a cannon against would-be base thieves.
MIKE MURRAY
Infield
North Port junior
Battled .321 with 17 runs, 17 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
JEREMIE SWAFFORD
Infield
Port Charlotte senior
Batted .381 with 13 runs and 12 stolen bases.
BRETT THOMPSON
Pitcher
Charlotte senior
Struck out 42 batters in 44.1 innings with a 2.84 ERA.
KYLE YEAGER
Infield
North Port senior
Batted .333 with six doubles.
