Charlotte’s John Gamble completes a fast break with a slam dunk against Palmetto High School during Tuesday night’s Regional semi final game at Charlotte High School. Gamble is one of three 2022-23 Player of the Year finalists.
Venice guard Kade Slaton drives past Fort Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno during the 17th annual Wally Keller Classic on Jan. 21 at Charlotte High School.
gondolier file photos by Tom O’Neill
Port Charlotte's Jahyere Chin (10) guarded by Venice's Chad Fleming (10) Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Pat Colas (2) defended by Port Charlotte's Mikael Santa (21) and Mussa Fullen (24) Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Venice's Chad Fleming (10) drives past Port Charlotte defender Quinton Andrade (14) Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Port Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Charlotte’s John Gamble completes a fast break with a slam dunk against Palmetto High School during Tuesday night’s Regional semi final game at Charlotte High School. Gamble is one of three 2022-23 Player of the Year finalists.
If there was a theme to the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it was “transition.”
New coaches took over at Venice, North Port, Imagine and Charlotte as Mike Montgomery, Ryan Power, Zach Moore and Tom Massolio handed off their dry erase boards. At season’s end, long-time Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber joined them as assistant coach John Flynn joined Luke Davis (Venice), Bruce Wallace (North Port), Lee Taft (Imagine) and Mike Williams (Charlotte) on the bench.
What remained the same was the wealth of talent. Player of the Year finalists John Gamble (Charlotte), Eli Lubsey (North Port) and Chris Cornish (Charlotte) all built on previous seasons, as did everyone else on the Sun Preps All-Area first and second teams.
There is only one freshmen on this year’s squads and only about half of this year’s honorees will be back next season.
While so much coaching turnover meant area teams would be a work in progress, the end result was the same – a strong playoff presence. Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County all reached the postseason with Charlotte and DeSoto County winning district titles along the way.
The Coach of the Year race boiled down to two veteran coaches – Port Charlotte’s Kip Rhoten and DeSoto County’s Darrel Nicklow.
The Bulldogs struggled all season with injuries and absences, but Nicklow put his crew together at district tournament time for an improbable run to a district crown.
In the end, Rhoten gets the nod after leading Port Charlotte to the area’s best record against local teams. The Pirates went 7-1 this season, losing only to North Port in a Jan. 17 barn-burner. Along the way, they swept Charlotte, winning the second game to close out this year’s Wally Keller Classic.
The Player of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.
For the complete first and second teams, see this weekend’s Daily Sun and Saturday’s Venice Gondolier.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.