If there was a theme to the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it was “transition.”

New coaches took over at Venice, North Port, Imagine and Charlotte as Mike Montgomery, Ryan Power, Zach Moore and Tom Massolio handed off their dry erase boards. At season’s end, long-time Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber joined them as assistant coach John Flynn joined Luke Davis (Venice), Bruce Wallace (North Port), Lee Taft (Imagine) and Mike Williams (Charlotte) on the bench.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments